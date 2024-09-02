Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer provided an injury update on sophomore offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor on Monday. Proctor missed Alabama's season-opening win over Western Kentucky with a shoulder injury he sustained during warm-ups.

During his press conference Monday, DeBoer confirmed that Proctor sustained a shoulder injury and Alabama will manage his situation throughout the week.

"It's one that we will be able to manage," DeBoer said. "So that's a positive. It'll be something that, as we go through the week, we'll continue to evaluate."

Proctor was seen being tended to by Alabama trainers as the Crimson Tide warmed up Saturday. The sophomore was announced as the starting left tackle when Alabama released its depth chart before the game but was reportedly seen on the sideline with a sling on his left arm and wearing street clothes as Alabama took the field for its first offensive possession.

Proctor was replaced by redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett over the weekend. Pritchett, a redshirt sophomore, had been competing with redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby for the starting right tackle job but served as the Tide's left tackle in the spring before Proctor returned to the team after transferring to Iowa.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pritchett struggled during the opener, giving up a sack and three pressures while earning a 39.2 pass-blocking grade. Despite that, DeBoer praised him for his fill-in performance.

"I give Elijah a lot of credit," DeBoer said. "Has maybe played just a couple of practices early in camp at left tackle and for the most part was at right tackle."

No. 5 Alabama will host South Florida on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will also serve as the dedication of Saban Field to retired head coach Nick Saban.