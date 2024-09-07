Alabama lost its starting punt returner and a member of its receiver corps during the Crimson Tide's 42-16 win over South Florida. Wide receiver Cole Adams left the game after suffering an arm injury in the fourth quarter.

Adams did not return to action Saturday. Following Saturday's game Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Adams' injury will be further evaluated this week.

"He had an arm injury. We'll have to see the extent of that this week." DeBoer said. "I thought it was a lower leg injury until I saw him get up."

Adams finished the game with a lone catch for five yards and fielded two punts. Freshman cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe relieved Adams on return man duties and had one punt return for 28 yards in the fourth quarter.

Alabama will next travel to face Wisconsin on Sept. 14.