Kalen DeBoer provides injury update on Alabama wide receiver Cole Adams

Alabama will be without a member of its wide receiver room for the rest of the season. On Monday, redshirt freshman wideout Cole Adams was officially ruled out for the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.

Adams suffered his season-ending injury in the first quarter of Alabama’s 34-0 win over Missouri on Oct. 28. Adams was injured while blocking on Alabama’s first series of the game. He did not put any weight on his left leg and was taken to the medical tent and later carted to the locker room. Adams did not return to the game and later appeared on the sideline on crutches with a cast on the lower part of his leg.

DeBoer said after the Missouri game that the initial impression of Adams’ injury suggested he could be out for an extended period. He provided an update on the wideout during his weekly press conference Monday.

"Cole's a guy that poured everything into it," DeBoer said. "He had an injury early in the season (in Alabama's win over South Florida) that honestly at the time probably thought that was probably going to be more significant as far as the time frame with the first one. Just seeing the effort he put into that first injury you really found out a lot about who he was as a person, as a player, just the toughness he had an unfortunately had another injury here now. Lower body injury so he'll be done with the season here this year."

Adams has six catches for 84 yards so far this season. He has also made an impact on special teams with 11 punt returns for 58 yards. DeBoer said Alabama will continue to rotate at punt returner in Adams’ absence.

Alabama will travel to No. 14 LSU this weekend. Kickoff for the ranked matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The game can be seen on ABC.