Kalen DeBoer provides injury update on Alabama guard Jaeden Roberts

Alabama lost one of its starting offensive linemen during its 42-13 win over LSU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide’s starting right guard Jaeden Roberts in the second quarter of Alabama’s blowout win.

Roberts was injured with just over three minutes left in the first half. Roberts could not put any weight on his left leg and was helped by coaches to the locker room. He later returned to the sideline dressed out but did not return to the game.

During his weekly “Hey Coach” radio show, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer gave an update on Roberts as he looks to get healthy for Alabama’s matchup against Mercer on Saturday.

"He could have come back [against LSU] we just didn't want to push it,” DeBoer said. “He's working through the week and doing everything he can to get on the field Saturday. So I think it's promising that he'll be available, ready to go in some capacity."

Roberts' positive update is good news for Alabama’s long-term prospects at right tackle. The redshirt junior’s 74.2 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus is the highest mark among Alabama’s offensive linemen.

Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark replaced Roberts against LSU. VanDeMark has been Alabama’s utility man on the offensive line line coming off the bench this season. He played a season-high 32 snaps against LSU and finished with a 78.3 pass-blocking grade, which was the highest mark on the team against the Tigers.

Alabama next takes on Mercer at 1 p.m. CT Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.