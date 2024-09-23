Kalen DeBoer provides Alabama injury report heading into Georgia week

No. 4 Alabama had a chance to get healthy during its off week. The Crimson Tide left Madison, Wisconsin slightly banged up after its 42-10 victory.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer provided an injury update on four players as Alabama continues prepping to face No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

DeBoer started his report with Graduate safety Malachi Moore. Moore suffered a head injury in the third quarter against Wisconsin and went into concussion protocol. DeBoer said Moore has progressed and has been back on the practice field for the Crimson Tide.

"I would expect Malachi — that was just a matter of time working through his situation," DeBoer said. "He was out there practicing already at the end of last week."

Next up on the head coach’s rundown was redshirt freshman edge rusher Qua Russaw, who injured his leg in the second quarter against Wisconsin. Russaw did not return to the game after being helped off the field.

"With Qua, we're still working through the steps, we're still working through his situation. I'm optimistic. I'm optimistic with Qua. We'll just have to see as we evaluate throughout the week what that looks like for him."

DeBoer also provided an update on redshirt freshman receiver Cole Adams. Adams missed this past weekend’s game after suffering an arm injury during the Week 2 win over South Florida.

"Cole practiced here — not 100% of practice, but he's out there competing and doing some things with the activities that we have, even some competitive drills. So we're just working him back slowly."

The last player on DeBoer’s injury update was redshirt freshman Richard Young. Young injured his left leg during the fourth quarter against Wisconsin. He was not able to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off and was later seen walking to the locker room with a boot on his left foot.

DeBoer said both Young and Adams are "kind of in the same boat," with their respective injuries.

"He's been out there, been in uniform and going through the drills and working back slowly,' DeBoer said of Young. "With the bye week, you never want to not push but we also had to make sure we're doing the smart thing with these guys and not setting them up for any setbacks."