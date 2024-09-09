TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kalen DeBoer ran through a trio of injury updates while addressing the media on Monday.

The headline setback coming out of last weekend’s 42-16 victory over South Florida is Cole Adams, who injured his right arm on a play in the fourth quarter. Adams, a redshirt freshman receiver, had his elbow bent the wrong way after securing a first-down catch to begin the final period. He left the field following the play and did not return.

“We’ll see how he goes through the week here,” DeBoer said. “Won’t rule him out but I think he will probably be very limited early. We’ll see how it goes throughout the week there.”

DeBoer also updated the status of offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett, who was withheld for most of last weekend’s game after picking up a knock in Week 1. Pritchett eventually replaced right tackle Wilkin Formby with roughly six minutes to play in the first quarter against South Florida, helping to spur Alabama’s late run of touchdowns.

“He came out good with that,” DeBoer said of Pritchett’s late involvement. “He practiced toward the end of the week, Wednesday, Thursday, a little more limited Wednesday. As the week went on, he practiced. I felt OK about him being out there. Felt good about him being out there, and he came in and did a nice job. The big thing is that he got through healthy, and that was a key there.”

Finally, DeBoer provided a report on starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor, who has missed both of Alabama’s games after suffering a pregame shoulder injury before the opener. DeBoer said the lineman will continue to work on his functional movement early in the week before Alabama makes a decision about his status for this weekend’s game against Wisconsin. DeBoer continued, stating that if Proctor continues to progress at his current rate, he’ll be “pretty dang close” to playing on Saturday.

No. 4 Alabama (2-0) will travel to Wisconsin (2-0) for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.