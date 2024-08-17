PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kalen DeBoer praises Zabien Brown’s toughness playing through injury

Zabien Brown has been a strong performer during fall camp | Photo: Alabama Athletics
Zabien Brown has been a strong performer during fall camp | Photo: Alabama Athletics
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama freshman cornerback Zabien Brown has pushed his peers this fall. Despite his lack of college experience, Brown has competed with Alabama’s more seasoned corners, including veteran transfers Domani Jackson and DaShawn Jones.

Brown has been one of the standout performers during Alabama’s fall camp practices so far. His play is all the more impressive given that Brown has spent a considerable part of fall camp with a cast on his left hand.

The injury is not expected to affect Brown long-term and hasn’t seemed to give him trouble in the short term either. Brown’s willingness to not only play but excel despite his injury limitations drew praise from Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer following the Crimson Tide’s second fall camp scrimmage Saturday.

​​“I’m just super proud of how he’s done that,” DeBoer said. “I think there might be some guys that would’ve taken themselves, maybe not from practice but from certain drills or certain reps. He has certainly shown a toughness about him by going out there and competing and really not missing anything as far as what we have approved him to do from a doctor’s standpoint.”

In addition to praising Brown’s competitiveness, DeBoer also said he isn’t surprised that Brown is right there with the other corners at the top of Alabama’s depth chart given his football background.

Brown came to Alabama from Mater Dei High School in California. The powerhouse program also produced Jackson, and several other former Alabama players, including Bryce Young. Alabama has continued to pull from its Mater Dei pipeline, landing two commits from the school in 2025 — cornerback Chuck McDonald III and linebacker Abduall Sanders.

With strong high school experience under his belt, Brown is already capitalizing on his opportunity at the next level. He has been taking reps with the first team across from Jackson and will likely continue to challenge Jones for the second starting cornerback spot as fall camp turns to preparation for Alabama’s first game of the season.

“He’s got a great head on his shoulders,” DeBoer said. “He played high-level high school ball and I think that’s helped him translate to being able to emerge and come through here.”

DeBoer also acknowledged that Jones having college snaps under his belt has been a positive during fall camp. Jones started 10 games at Wake Forest last season, logging three interceptions and a pair of pass breakups. He also recorded 37 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss. Even with Brown’s rise during camp, Jones' experience as a Power Four starter will be key to the success of Alabama’s cornerback room.

As a whole, Alabama’s cornerbacks have remained competitive throughout camp. DeBoer was impressed with the physicality of the unit during the scrimmage Saturday, stating the group tackled well and laid some big hits on Alabama receivers and tight ends.

Brown playing through injury is the embodiment of the unit's collective toughness. The question marks regarding Alabama's cornerback room won't be answered until the group proves it on the field in game situations. But the progress of Brown and others during camp suggests Alabama's corners are on track to find success in 2024.

“We don’t have as many [corners] as we normally would have on a regular year,” DeBoer said. “But each of them understands that that’s on them and they’re bringing it every single day, and Coach [Maurice] Linguist I think has done a tremendous job trying to balance that confidence that they need to have with just continuing to stay on top of them, push them, hold them accountable to a higher standard, higher level every single day.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2thbGVuLWRlYm9lci1wcmFpc2VzLXphYmllbi1icm93bi1zLXRv dWdobmVzcy1wbGF5aW5nLXRocm91Z2gtaW5qdXJ5IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhbGFiYW1hLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGa2FsZW4tZGVib2VyLXByYWlzZXMtemFiaWVu LWJyb3duLXMtdG91Z2huZXNzLXBsYXlpbmctdGhyb3VnaC1pbmp1cnkmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzA3MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=