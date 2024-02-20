Ryan Williams won’t join Alabama until the fall, but the five-star freshman receiver is already catching plenty of praise from his new head coach.

During a Tuesday appearance on Tide 100.9’s “The Game with Ryan Fowler," Kalen DeBoer spoke publicly about Williams for the first time since the highly-prized receiver signed with the Crimson Tide earlier this month.

"He's one of the most dynamic guys I have ever seen at receiver," DeBoer said. "Getting the ball in his hands, he can do it on short throws and quicker type routes and he can do it down the field. He's good in every way."

Williams reclassified to the 2024 class where he ranks as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 4 overall player in the nation. Last month, the 17-year-old Saraland became the first player to repeat as the winner of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award. That came after a junior season in which he recorded 71 receptions for 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns, rushed for 269 yards, threw a touchdown pass and returned both a punt and a kickoff for scores.

While Williams’ on-field production speaks for itself, it’s his knowledge of the game that stands out the most to DeBoer.

"When you talk to him, he reiterates what he hears," DeBoer said. "It's amazing to me how much he processes and can articulate back to you what was all said. I'm just super excited to coach him up. He's a guy who is seeking this growth mindset, and is just going to take it all in every moment possible. He and doach (JaMarcus Shephard), they've already formed a pretty good tag team as far as their relationship. It's only onward and upward from here."

Williams is joining an Alabama offense that loses its top three receivers from last year in Jermaine Burton, Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack. The Crimson Tide returns a pair of promising juniors in Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law as well as sophomore Jalen Hale, who impressed in his debut season last year.

Williams is one of four receivers in Alabama’s 2024 class, joining four-star talents Bubba Hampton, Rico Scott and Amari Jefferson. The Tide also added Washington transfer Germie Bernard through the transfer portal.