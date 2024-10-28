Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama QB Ty Simpson for effort play against Missouri

As Young scampered down the field, the first player to catch up with him was Simpson. The quarterback showed off his speed, nearly catching up to the running back in an attempt to make a block before Young was tackled.

While Simpson didn’t attempt a pass, he did show off his hustle as Alabama looked to get off its own goal line. On second-and-9 from the Alabama 3-yard line, Simpson handed the ball off to backup running back Richard Young, who broke open a 63-yard gain.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama backup quarterback Ty Simpson saw his first action since Week 3 in the Crimson Tide’s blowout 34-0 win over Missouri on Saturday. Simpson came into the game late in the fourth quarter with the game in hand, and Alabama on its own 1-yard line after the defense made a goal-line stand to preserve the shutout.

“I saw that too,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. “And not just Ty, but that was a great effort on his end. We’ve just got a lot of guys that want it so bad for the team and when they get their opportunities — and that was one for Ty getting down the field, and he can run too. We saw that. But just team players wanting to do everything they can to help their teammates out and that was a great example.”

Simpson finished the game with a 3-yard rush to pick up the Tide’s final first down. The Tide's backup surprised some this offseason by choosing to stay at Alabama and serve as the backup to Jalen Milroe, waiting his turn to compete for the starting job should Milroe depart for the NFL after the campaign. Through three appearances this season, Simpson has completed 9 of 14 passes for 96 yards and rushed for 29 yards on five carries.

And as far as Simpson's eagerness to block upfield, DeBoer said he’s never going to deny a player, even his quarterback, from making a block to help advance a play.

“I’m gonna be all about it,” DeBoer said with a laugh. “You’ve got to be smart, right? But he’s giving great effort and you’re never gonna take that away from those guys.”