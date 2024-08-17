PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kalen DeBoer offers injury updates following second preseason scrimmage

Alabama offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts lines up during practice. Photo | Alabama Athletics
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama suffered a minor preseason setback on Saturday as starting right guard Jaeden Roberts suffered an undisclosed injury. According to a source at Alabama’s closed scrimmage, the junior offensive lineman was seen wearing a sling on his left arm.

“Jaeden will be able to play Week 1,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said following the scrimmage. “It won’t be anything where he’ll be out for a game or anything.”

Roberts started nine games over 12 appearances at right guard last season. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman finished second on the team with a 78.0 run-blocking grade while also registering a solid 76.1 pass-blocking mark.

According to a source, Roberts was replaced by Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark during the scrimmage. VanDeMark joined the team in May following spring camp. The 6-foot-5, 333-pound redshirt junior has worked at both guard positions as well as center with the second-team unit during camp.

DeBoer said Saturday was the most physical scrimmage Alabama has held since he took over the team. The Crimson Tide held a couple of players out of the workout, including running back Jam Miller, who DeBoer said was “dinged up.” According to DeBoer, Miller could have participated in Saturday’s scrimmage but was held out due to precautionary measures.

“We got through relatively healthy,” DeBoer said. “Some things this week with a couple guys that will hold them probably out for a few practices, but by the end of the week we should, for the most part, be having the guys that we need to be out there practicing getting ready for Western Kentucky.”

Saturday’s scrimmage served as the 15th of 20 preseason practices leading up to game week for the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.

