TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama suffered a minor preseason setback on Saturday as starting right guard Jaeden Roberts suffered an undisclosed injury. According to a source at Alabama’s closed scrimmage, the junior offensive lineman was seen wearing a sling on his left arm.

“Jaeden will be able to play Week 1,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said following the scrimmage. “It won’t be anything where he’ll be out for a game or anything.”

Roberts started nine games over 12 appearances at right guard last season. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman finished second on the team with a 78.0 run-blocking grade while also registering a solid 76.1 pass-blocking mark.

According to a source, Roberts was replaced by Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark during the scrimmage. VanDeMark joined the team in May following spring camp. The 6-foot-5, 333-pound redshirt junior has worked at both guard positions as well as center with the second-team unit during camp.

DeBoer said Saturday was the most physical scrimmage Alabama has held since he took over the team. The Crimson Tide held a couple of players out of the workout, including running back Jam Miller, who DeBoer said was “dinged up.” According to DeBoer, Miller could have participated in Saturday’s scrimmage but was held out due to precautionary measures.

“We got through relatively healthy,” DeBoer said. “Some things this week with a couple guys that will hold them probably out for a few practices, but by the end of the week we should, for the most part, be having the guys that we need to be out there practicing getting ready for Western Kentucky.”

Saturday’s scrimmage served as the 15th of 20 preseason practices leading up to game week for the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.