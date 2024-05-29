“There’s always a way.”

Who knows if that will go down as one of the classic sayings Kalen DeBoer is remembered for at Alabama. However, it was his general answer to the barrage of questions he faced concerning potential changes to roster sizes in college football’s new revenue-sharing landscape.

According to reports, college football’s power conference leaders are considering instituting a roster cap in an attempt to find a viable athlete compensation model. That proposed cap is believed to be set for around 85-95 players, which would significantly reduce the size of today’s rosters.

Currently, teams are allowed 85 scholarship players. However, they can increase their numbers through non-scholarship walk-ons. That generally brings roster sizes to the 120-130 range.

So how would teams operate if the cuts were to go into effect?

“Obviously, there’s always a way,” DeBoer told reporters at the SEC’s spring meetings in Florida. “You can ask me any question and I’m going to say there’s always a way to get it done. Would it be a much different look than what we probably do as far as coaches and executing our practice plans? Absolutely. But I guess I’ve always been one to adjust with the times, and you have to do what you got to do.”

Roster caps aren’t likely to have much of an effect on games, as teams can comfortably fit their impact players within an 85-man limit. However, practices could become a bit more difficult.

This spring, DeBoer used a practice technique called “two spotting” where his team worked with two offenses and two defenses in separate locations at the same time. The technique, which was also used by former head coach Nick Saban, allows more players to get reps in an attempt to increase development throughout the squad.

However, it could be tricky to implement if rosters are cut by roughly 30% as proposed. Still, as DeBoer points out, it won’t be impossible.

“It would be about balance,” DeBoer said. “You figure things out when that time comes. But there’s a model that comes to that area, and that’s the NFL. And you’d have to probably do some professional development there in that area maybe more than what we’ve done over the years in regards to how they practice and how they do things.”

Working across several different levels during his career, DeBoer has operated with roster sizes ranging from 110 to 135 players. Ideally, he says his sweet spot is somewhere in the middle of that range. However, he’s also well-versed in adjusting to fit his situation.

Tuesday, DeBoer brought up his experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which created major roster challenges during the 2020 season. Even in normal years, teams can undergo injury plagues at certain positions, causing for alterations in weekly preparations. Those obstacles might be harder to overcome with limited numbers.

Then again, “There’s always a way.”

“In the end, you just really try to make it about the main thing,” DeBoer said “And you focus on the kids. You focus on the X’s and O’s. You focus on your staff, putting together the best plan to help your guys be successful. And when you really simplify it down, it’s not easy, but it becomes easier when you try not to make it more complicated than it needs to be.”