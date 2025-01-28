Kalen DeBoer excited about what Alabama's QBs bring to the table

MOBILE, Ala. — With Jalen Milroe tossing passes on the field behind him, Kalen DeBoer discussed his next quarterback at Alabama during an appearance at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.

Over the next few months, DeBoer will look to name a replacement for Milroe, who started behind center the past two seasons before declaring for the NFL draft earlier this month. Alabama’s options at the position currently include redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, and incoming true freshman Keelon Russell — none of whom have started a game at the college level.

“The biggest thing is, there’s just not a lot of snaps that have been taken on a college football field,” DeBoer said. “But I also feel like the skill sets there, there’s very strong strengths that we have. I’m excited about them being very similar in a lot of ways. Of course, everyone’s different. They’ve got the things that they bring to the table.”

DeBoer noted that his trio of quarterbacks are currently participating in player-run workouts, stating that it “sounds like they’ve been very efficient and got a lot of work done.” Coaches will be able to resume workouts next month as the team takes place in its annual 4th Quarter Program.

Simpson is viewed as the frontrunner for the starting job heading into the spring. The redshirt junior appeared in six games last season, completing 14 of 25 passes for 167 yards while adding 44 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Simpson competed with Milroe for the starting job in 2022 before serving as the backup for the past two years. Tuesday, DeBoer commended Simpson for his patience and growth as a leader.

“You certainly appreciate what he’s done,” DeBoer said. “Continued to work on what he can control, and that’s himself. Continued to build relationships to get ready for this chance that he has right in front of him to not just step up as a leader, because I think he’s been doing that, but to have that opportunity to step in and be the quarterback.”

Mack is the only member of Alabama’s quarterback room with a passing touchdown to his name. That came last year when he connected with Rico Scott for a 31-yard score during the Crimson Tide’s win over Mercer. Mack followed DeBoer over from Washington after redshirting his first season in college.

Russell joins Alabama as the No. 1 rated player in this year’s class. The five-star freshman completed 238 of 343 passes (69.3%) for 4,177 yards and 55 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

“I’m excited about what they all bring to the table,” DeBoer said. “I can’t wait to get back on campus here in February and work with him.”