Kalen DeBoer lost his right-hand man when offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb left for the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month. However, the first-year Alabama head coach is still confident in his ability to implement his high-powered attack in Tuscaloosa with the staff he has — even if that means taking on a bigger role in play-calling himself.

During an interview with radio station WJOX on Tuesday morning, DeBoer discussed Grubb’s departure as well as Alabama’s offensive approach moving forward. The head coach mentioned that he had called his own offense from 2000-18 before he joined up with Grubb at Fresno State. DeBoer also expressed confidence in newly-promoted offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan as well as co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard.

According to DeBoer, that creates plenty of flexibility heading into the fall.

“We have extremely smart people here in the building that will continue to build on what's already been established,” he said. “I'm in and around it. I can't help but always know exactly what's going on. I do want them to make it theirs as we go through it. I'm certainly involved and have a deep passion for making sure what's happening on the football field."

Sheridan spent the past two seasons serving as DeBoer’s tight ends coach at Washington. He has previous offensive coordinator experience at Indiana from 2020-21 where he took over after DeBoer left to become the head coach of Fresno State.

Along with taking over as the offensive coordinator, Sheridan is set to coach quarterbacks at Alabama. A former walk-on quarterback at Michigan, he has experience coaching the position at Indiana as well as South Florida (2013) and Michigan’s Salem High School (2010).

Shephard spent the past two seasons serving as DeBoer’s receivers coach and passing-game coordinator at Washington. This past season he oversaw one of the nation’s top receiving units, featuring future NFL wideouts in Rome Odunze (92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns), Ja’Lynn Polk (69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns) and Jalen McMillan (45 receptions for 559 yards and five touchdowns).

“These guys are just such gifted football coaches, amazing people,” DeBoer said of Sheridan and Shephard. “And, you know, we'll keep that system. You know, what we see and I think you know, every year it's a little bit different just based on your personnel.”