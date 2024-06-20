Kalen DeBoer’s first preseason camp with Alabama is just around the corner. The first-year head coach has already navigated the Crimson Tide through a transition-filled offseason and began implementing his system through a successful spring camp. Alabama is currently in the midst of summer workouts. However, in a little over a month, DeBoer and his players will hit the practice field again to put the finishing touches on preparations for the coming year. Thursday, DeBoer joined the Always College Football podcast for a conversation with former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy. Here’s a look at what the head coach had to say about where his roster stands at the moment.

On his initial impressions of his roster during spring practice

Advertisement

“The defensive backfield, we brought in a couple of guys here at the end of the spring to help out there, and that’s been good,” DeBoer said. “It doesn’t mean that you don’t feel good about who you have, but you’ve just gotta have some numbers at some spots. And there’s some good up-and-coming guys we brought in from other programs that are young and gonna help us. But I think overall, you just saw the athleticism, and now, it’s just a matter of them feeling comfortable in your system across the board at all positions.”

On the offensive line

“I feel the offensive line has really come together in a special way with Kadyn Proctor coming back, and I know for a while there, we didn’t have Parker Brailsford. But you’ve got those guys along with just being a position group that over the course of the spring, I thought, was the position group that improved the most from the start to the finish. And a huge tip of the cap to Coach (Chris Kapilovic), our offensive line coach, and those guys for just continuing to work. So I was proud of that group."

On the defensive front seven

“I think just across the defensive side of the ball, I think we’re just very consistent. Up front, there’s a lot of returning production, whether it be at the defensive line or linebacker. We’ve got some veterans there. So now, it’s just a matter of continuing to build up the guys that are in behind them. A lot of young faces there in the two deep, but there’s a lot of potential that exists, too.

On the team moving forward

“So getting more and more reps and building up their confidence in these times that we have right now in the summer, each and every day is important when we get to have those touchpoints with them. And we’ve still got 20-plus practices left of fall camp and some games where each and every one is gonna matter as far as their growth and reaching their potential.”

On Jalen Milroe’s progress

"Jalen with what he did at the end of the season is what’s really impressive. Building on that even though, yes, new system, new verbiage and things like that, building on that experience. Him now learning from it and knowing the areas where he just needs to continue to improve, he’s been amazing in that way. I thought he had a great spring, progressively getting better. He’s had a great summer to this point. "His leadership, his character traits, all those things, you’re never going to question those just because it’s who he is. And I think he’s putting himself out there more and more with the team. He holds himself accountable to a high level, therefore he’s able to hold his teammates. He’s been that guy. I’m proud of him. He’s weathered the storm with the transition here and just done a great job."

On other quarterbacks in the room

"Ty Simpson, you know extremely talented, along with Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack —who came from Washington — being a couple of years younger than Jalen. Just four guys who I think really believe in our system. They believe in Coach Sheridan, our offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, not just what we do football-wise but really enjoy being in that room. "They’ve got a pretty tight niche, and they support each other which is really cool to see. As much as they’re competing and wanting to get on the football field, they’re just really good human beings. Coach Sheridan’s done an awesome job of just helping them all feel like that development, feeling like that value to our team has continued to go up and that their time can be there at some point as well."

More on Milroe