Kalen DeBoer spent the past two seasons at Washington putting together one of college football’s best offenses around the precision passing of Micahel Penix Jr. Entering his first season at Alabama, the head coach could now find himself looking to replicate that success with a different style of quarterback.

Last year, Washington ranked second nationally, averaging 343.7 yards per game through the air. That aerial attack was powered by Penix, who finished as the Heisman Trophy Award runner-up, leading the nation with 4,903 passing yards while throwing for 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 15 games.

Alabama brings back the top returning Heisman Trophy vote-getter from last season in Jalen Milroe. However, the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback compiled his production in a much different manner. While Milroe threw for just 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions over 12 games, he provided an added threat with his feet, rushing for 531 yards and 12 more scores on the ground.

Will that work in DeBoer’s high-flying passing attack?

During an appearance on Tide 100.9’s "The Game with Ryan Fowler," DeBoer described his offense as “multiple,” stating it could mold around whoever the Crimson Tide elects to put behind center. When asked what he wants in his quarterback, the first-year head coach said he’s willing to adjust to whatever best suits the player’s skillset.

"Certainly a guy who can deliver the ball to the skill around him,” DeBoer said. "There's 11 players on the football field, both sides of the ball. You want to maximize each and every position. That can be done in different ways. What I would hope we can be is a team that can deliver the ball to all our skill positions and also I think you look at the different skillsets we have.”

As for Milroe’s mobility, DeBoer’s planning on taking advantage of that as well. The redshirt junior was the only one of Alabama’s quarterbacks DeBoer mentioned by name during the interview as the head coach praised him for his athleticism.

“Obviously everyone looks at Jalen and sees his ability to be mobile and run the football,” DeBoer said. “That's an added weapon. That also makes everyone around him better. Extra eyes are in the backfield. There are a lot of different ways that can go.”

Milroe is one of four scholarship quarterbacks on Alabama’s roster. The Tide also returns redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson and redshirt freshman Dylan Lonergan and added redshirt freshman Austin Mack from Washington over the offseason.

Each member of that quartet offers different strengths and weaknesses. While DeBoer is able to adapt to all of them, there are a few things he’s looking for in whoever gets the job.

“You need a guy who's poised, a guy that when the big moment comes is confident and his teammates feel that,” DeBoer said. “I think there's things that you do as a quarterback beyond the skillset just in leading the football team. That just comes through repetition, confidence, great preparation, being that guy who brings it every single day and every single moment and the team feeding off of him.”