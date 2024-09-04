Alabama is confident it will get Kadyn Proctor back on the field sooner rather than later. After provided an update on his injured left tackle earlier Wednesday, Kalen DeBoer elaborated on the lineman’s status when asked about it during his weekly “Hey Coach” radio show.





Proctor was announced as a starter ahead of last weekend’s season opener against Western Kentucky but suffered a shoulder injury during pregame warmups and was replaced by Elijah Pritchett. During his radio show, DeBoer said the injury is something “brand new” to Proctor while stating it shouldn’t keep the lineman out long.

“I think it’s more of a day-to-day than it is a week-to-week,” DeBoer said. “But if he had his choice, I’m sure he’d be out there on the football field this week, and we’ll see.”

During the SEC teleconference earlier Wednesday, DeBoer said that Proctor will continue to be evaluated and that the team will “have to kind of see right towards the end of the week.” In the meantime, Proctor has been working relentlessly with the training staff in an attempt to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“I can tell you this guy is pouring everything into wanting to get on the football field,” DeBoer said during his radio show. “When I talk about pouring, it’s him and just other guys who have dings, but especially him. We’re talking six, eight hours a day in the training room, just passionate about getting out there. You don’t do that without having intentions about getting out there sooner than later.”

Alabama (1-0) will play South Florida (1-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.