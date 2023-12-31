PASADENA, Calif. — There’s nowhere to hide when you’re 6-foot-7, 365 pounds. It’s even tougher when your mistakes are broadcasted and critiqued across social media.

This season, Kadyn Proctor became the first Alabama true freshman to start at left tackle since 2014. Early on, his struggles highlighted why that feat is such a rarity for the Crimson Tide.

Proctor allowed a whopping nine sacks and 23 pressures over his first eight games. While Alabama’s quarterbacks received the physical brunt of those mistakes, Proctor felt each one of them himself.

The five-star lineman signed with the Crimson Tide as the top-rated tackle and No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class. He was used to outmuscling defenders at the Iowa high school level. The transition to the SEC level came with its growing pains, and it took some getting used to — both on and off the field.

“The hardest part for me was probably seeing some of my own fans hating on me,” Proctor said. “I usually tune things out, but seeing that really had got to me. It was like, ‘Man, I thought I came here to be supported.’ At that time, it didn’t really feel like it. But, you know, you just get through it, and use that to strengthen you.”

Proctor knew pouting wasn’t going to solve his problems. Neither would shooting back at his critics over social media. Instead, he set out to make his response on the field.

His biggest problem at the time was his weight. After arriving at Alabama at a slimmed-down 355 pounds, he shot up to between 380 and 390 pounds due to the Crimson Tide’s intense strength and conditioning program. That new weight might have made him look a bit more intimidating coming off the bus, but it didn’t do him any favors when trying to control the SEC’s slippery edge defenders.

“First couple months, I just kept putting on more and more muscle,” Proctor said. “It got to the point where I actually had to stop taking creatine and glutamine because I was gaining too much muscle and my body wasn’t ultra responding to that.

“I was a little too big for the start of the season. That’s kind of why I couldn’t get out of my stance and get to those faster guys. I dropped down maybe 10 or 15 pounds, and it has really helped a lot. I’m still at the same muscle mass as I was, just now it’s more manageable on the field.”

There’s a difference between having muscle and developing the strength needed to push around future NFL first-round picks at the SEC level. Along with adjusting to the speed of the college level, Proctor admits it took a while to get used to playing against defenders who were often four or five years older than him.

“I’m 18 going against 22-year-olds, grown men,” Proctor said. “That grown-man strength is something that’s real. I didn’t really have that grown-man strength yet. I’m really strong for my age, but that grown-man strength is just different. I had to learn to adjust to that.

“I learned that if you’re telling yourself the wrong things, that’s ultimately going to affect you. I can’t be telling myself, ‘Man, this dude is big, strong and fast. I don’t know how I’m going to rock him.’ You can’t think like that. I gotta be like, ‘Yo, I really got to lock this dude up.’ It’s all about confidence and talking to myself the right way.”

Proctor says his grown-man strength is still coming. However, he’s beefed up the mental side of his game dramatically since the start of the year. He has fellow freshman teammate Wilkin Formby to thank for that.

Formby, a Tuscaloosa native, has essentially taken Proctor into his home, helping the Des Moines, Iowa native acclimate to Tuscaloosa by inviting him to family dinners every weekend. Proctor and freshman tackle Olaus Alinen were even baptized in Formby’s family pool in July.

“That’s my best friend,” Formby said of Proctor. “I know he was a far ways from home to start off, and my family’s right here in town, so I just wanted to give him a place of comfort. Kadyn and Olaus, those guys are my brothers, and I just wanted to do everything I can to help them.”

Formby is one of the first players to pick up Proctor following a misstep on the field, pointing out corrections he sees from the sideline. He also knows when to back off and let his teammate collect his thoughts.

“He’s helped me so much,” Proctor said of Formby. “Just having someone like that who you know has your back no matter what, it’s a good feeling. Him and Olaus and everyone on the offensive line, they’ve really helped me grow.”

While teammates have played a role, much of Proctor’s mental strides have come from his own self-confidence. The freshman admits it was easy to get swept away by criticism on social media at first. However, he’s come to develop a new perspective on things as the season has progressed.

“When I see it now, I tell myself, these are guys wishing they were in my spot,” Proctor said. “They’re wishing that they were on the field and that they lived their life like I’m living my life right now.

“I love that I experienced the hate because that turned me into the player I am today. You want to hate on me, I’m going to show you that ultimately I’m going to prevail in the end.”

Proctor has done just that, becoming one of the most improved players on Alabama’s roster. Over his last five games, the freshman tackle has allowed just two sacks. That included a season-best performance against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game where he led the Crimson Tide with a 78.4 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He’s obviously adapted to the game of football in the SEC,” Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford said about Proctor. “You have to remember, a year ago he was playing high school football in Iowa. Now he’s starting at left tackle in the SEC. Any player in that situation, it’s going to be a process.

“I think he’s proved that he’s pretty mentally tough. You look at what he went through and how bad he was struggling. That’s hard to overcome for anyone.”

Proctor’s teammates have also noticed a difference in his approach both on and off the field.

“I think a lot of it is he’s grown in his confidence,” Formby said. “He understands that he belongs here, and he doesn’t have to play catch-up anymore. He’s here, and he’s going to dominate. He’s taking that approach now, and he doesn’t care what anyone says in the media. He just cares about the coaches and his teammates and doing everything he needs for us.”

Proctor might not care about his doubters anymore, but he’ll have a chance to prove them wrong Monday when No. 4 Alabama takes on top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. CT.

“This season has been such a blessing, honestly,” Proctor said. “I mean, the ups and downs, that’s life. You’re not going to go to work and just have good days. You’re going to have a bad day, you’re going to have those struggles, but that’s what makes it extra sweeter.”