Despite being announced as a starter, Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor did not break the huddle with the Crimson Tide during its season opener against Western Kentucky on Saturday night. Instead, Elijah Pritchett took his place in the blindside blocker role, as Proctor appeared to suffer an upper-body injury before the game.

Proctor was seen being tended to by Alabama trainers as the Crimson Tide warmed up Saturday. The sophomore was announced as the starting left tackle when Alabama released its depth chart before the game but was reportedly seen on the sideline with a sling on his left arm and wearing street clothes as Alabama took the field for its first offensive possession.

Pritchett, a redshirt sophomore, was competing with Wilkin Formby at right tackle during fall camp but served as Alabama's starting left tackle during the spring after Proctor initially transferred to Iowa. Proctor won the starting left tackle job back at the start of fall camp.