TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The number on the scale isn’t too different, but Kadyn Proctor’s body sure is. And so are his results on the field.

This offseason has been a long and winding road for Proctor, who transferred home to Iowa in mid-January only to make a U-turn back to Alabama a few months later. Along the way, the five-star tackle transformed his body, slimming down his 6-foot-7 frame to better withstand the grind of an SEC schedule.

“I’m about 365 [pounds] right now,” Proctor said when asked about his weight following Alabama’s practice Wednesday. “It's probably about the same as last year, but there's definitely a difference in muscle mass and just the way I've been managing my body.”

Proctor is currently listed at 369 pounds on Alabama’s official roster, nine pounds heavier than his listed weight during his freshman season. However, one look at the lineman’s new physique and it’s clear that he’s more equipped to keep up with speedy edge rushers at the college level.

After signing with Alabama as the top-rated tackle in last year’s class, Proctor became the first true freshman to start at left tackle for the Crimson Tide since Cam Robinson in 2014. Unfortunately, his debut season was met with several growing pains, as his chunky build limited his mobility in pass protection.

According to Pro Football Focus, Proctor tied for the most allowed sacks (12) among all Division I offensive linemen. He also led Alabama with 36 allowed pressures, more than twice as much as any other Tide lineman.

If preseason camp is any indication, those problems might soon be a thing of the past.

“Just on my pass set and then like getting around and pulling, just feeling a little different,” Proctor said of playing with his new build. “I’m feeling a little shiftier. It’s been in my pass sets mostly.”

Proctor isn’t the only one to notice a difference either.

“It feels like he’s in really good shape, and lean,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said of Proctor at the beginning of camp. “When you ask people who would have an understanding, Coach Ballou and so forth, it would be nothing but positive about the progress he has made. Strength and explosive numbers I know are up, that’s fact, that’s real. And also the way his body looks. Leaner. He’s just so dense and has so much mass he’s going to be big no matter what.

“Love his demeanor out there. Good to have him back. Good to have him here.”

Proctor’s weight loss is particular impressive given his roommate. Now back at Alabama, the starting left tackle is living with fellow offensive tackle Wilkin Formby, who just so happens to be part of the family that owns the popular Tuscaloosa fast-food chain Taco Casa.

Proctor says cutting down on Tex-Mex cuisine hasn’t been the issue. However, Formby’s attempt to put on weight for himself this offseason has made dinners a little awkward.

“He’s a weight-gain guy, and I’m a weight-loss guy,” Proctor said. “It’s kind of weird that we go out to eat together and kind of have to find a spot that is relevant to both of our goals.”

Formby added four pounds to his frame this offseason, but Proctor said he hasn’t had to protect his plate from his hungry roommate. Jokes aside, Formby played a big role in Proctor’s return to the Tide.

Reflecting back on his offseason path Wednesday, Proctor said he realized he had made a mistake by transferring back to Iowa roughly a month and a half after the move. Part of that had to do with missing his best friend back at Alabama.

“It definitely impacted me,” Proctor said. “I was sitting in my apartment room by myself — you know, I roomed by myself up there — and I just started thinking about like those are friendships that are going to last a long, long time. I really thought about that, and I missed him. It was great to come back to him.”

After earning his first-team role back during camp Proctor is looking to show great improvement during his second season as Alabama’s blindside blocker. At the moment, it appears as though Formby is the favorite to start at the right tackle spot across from him. Along with that duo, the Tide boasts perhaps the strongest interior trio in college football with returning starters Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts at the guard positions and Washington transfer Parker Brailsford manning the center role.

Proctor believes that’s the recipe for a special unit this fall.

“It can be really good,” Proctor said. “The five out there, I really do believe in us. That’s how it’s got to be if you want to be an elite offensive line, you’ve got to believe in yourselves. Obviously everybody wants to say that their the best offensive line group in the country, so that’s what I’m going to say. I’m going to ride with my guys.”