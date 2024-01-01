PASADENA, Calif. — Bright spots are harder to see through heartbreak, but Alabama’s offense might have caught a glimpse of its promising future during Monday night’s 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama managed just 288 yards against the nation’s top defense, 2 yards less than what it needed to keep its season alive. However, if you’re searching for positives, look no further than the production the Crimson Tide received from freshman back Justice Haynes.

The top-rated back provided Alabama with a second-half boost, carrying the ball four times for 31 yards. That’s an average of 7.8 yards per carry against a defense that had been holding ball carriers to a measly 2.93 yards per clip.

“He took advantage of his opportunities like he does every time he gets an opportunity,” Booker said. “Justice going to be one of the ones [to watch]. During bowl practice whenever we were doing scout period, we would just hear ‘Ooh, ooh.’ Justice was going crazy on the defense, and he’s still supposed to be in high school. I’m very excited to see how he’ll progress and grow.”

Haynes finished his freshman season with 25 carries for 221 yards and two touchdowns over 13 games. He had a season-high 42 yards and two touchdowns during the Week 11 win against Chattanooga. However, that’s nothing compared to carving up Michigan’s stout front seven.

Haynes first carry against Michigan came on Alabama’s opening drive of the second half when he churned out 9 yards up the middle on a second-and-8. He followed that up with an 11-yard run two plays later to pick up a first down on a second-and-10. His third carry came resulted in an 8-yard gain later in the third quarter. From there, Michigan finally held him under 5 yards on a 3-yard run.

“I come into every game prepared to make a difference,” Haynes said. “Just doing whatever the team needs me to do. I wouldn’t say today was any sweeter though. Our ultimate goal is winning, and that’s all I care about. Any way I can help the team moving forward, that’s what I want to do.”

Despite his limited role on offense, Haynes said he is happy with his first season at Alabama, stating that joining the Crimson Tide is “the best decision I ever made.”

“I’ve learned a lot,” Haynes said. “I’m very thankful to have this opportunity. I love it here. Now we have to go finish and take that next step.”

Haynes should be in a position to help Alabama a lot more next season. Starting running back Jase McClellan is likely to leave for the NFL, while the status of fellow senior back Roydell Wiliams is uncertain. Alabama returns rising junior Jam Miller, but should definitely have more of a role for Haynes regardless of how things shake out.

“I think our future is very bright,” Haynes said. “We’re all going to go to work, and we’re going to use it as fuel. We won’t forget this in the offseason when we’re working. We’re going to remember this, and we’ll be back.”