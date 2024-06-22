Justice Haynes relishes new leadership role at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Justice Haynes donned a long-sleeve undershirt despite working a football camp in the 95-degree Tuscaloosa heat Saturday afternoon.
“It’s all about protecting the skin,” he said with a smile.
This wasn’t Haynes’ first football camp. The Alabama running back has been following his father to them for years. Verron Haynes played running back at Georgia from 1999 to 2001 before spending seven seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons.
Back then, Justice watched as his dad met with campers, walking them through drills and later taking the time to share smiles and sign autographs. It’s what made Saturday even more special for the Alabama sophomore now that it was his time to give back.
“My dad, I look up to him. He’s a big role model in my life,” Justice said. “He’s taught me to be a man of faith, to give back, to do unto others how you want them to do unto you. My dad gives back all the time. He says, you’ve got to give back, it’s the way of the world. That’s the way he taught me, so that’s what I’m going to continue to pay forward.”
Justice and Alabama freshman Ryan Williams played their part in paying things forward Saturday as they organized a youth football camp at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. The four-hour event featured roughly 50 campers aged 6 through 18 and was comprised of an assortment of drills, one-on-ones and seven-on-seven competitions.
“The overall goal of this event was definitely just to give back to the community,” Justice said. “This community gives a lot to us and supports us every Saturday, Walk of Champions, people supporting the program. Any way we can give back to the program, give back to this community for all that they do for us, it’s a great thing just being a blessing to others.”
That isn’t just talk either. While Justice grew up in Buford, Georgia, he now considers Tuscaloosa his home. It’s been that way since he committed to the Crimson Tide as the top-rated running back in last year’s class.
“That was one of my main reasons why I came here was because it felt like home, the whole community,” Justice said. “Obviously, it was the coaches recruiting me, the players and the relationships I’ve developed in the locker room, but it was the community. I knew I was going to feel at home here. It’s a big part of why I came here. And as soon as I committed, it’s just carried on and gotten even better. I’ve learned new things about Tuscaloosa each and every day, and I’m just so thankful for all this community and all they do for us.”
Playing behind a loaded backfield during his freshman season last year, Justice carried the ball 25 times for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With seniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams departing the program this offseaosn, Justice’s role is expected to increase both on and off the field this fall.
“I’m very comfortable stepping into a leadership role,” Justice said. “I had really good leaders in my room last year as far as Jase McClellan and Roydell [Williams] that taught me the way, taught me the Bama standard. They passed the torch on. They’re gone now, so now it’s up to Jam [Miller] and I to uphold the standard in the running back room. Just as a whole, as an older kid growing up in the program, I saw the Coach Saban way. Just carrying on that legacy and incorporating Coach DeBoer’s new philosophies — just keeping this thing rolling.”
Justice Haynes talks Ryan Williams
Williams was not made available to the media on Saturday. However, the freshman receiver also played a major role in the camp. During his time speaking with reporters, Justice answered a few questions about his new teammate, stating that Williams has already impressed after reclassifying and joining Alabama this summer.
On when he and Williams first started to bond
“When he committed I started to talking to Ryan. With him coming down here and building a relationship, Ryan’s a tremendous dude. Great talent, but even better person. He works hard. He’s going to do great things.”
On what he has told Williams to prepare him for Alabama
“Come grind. Grind every day. You’re going to have to work, no matter how you’re feeling, no matter what’s going on. Be great, no self pity. No matter how you’re feeling, no matter what’s going on, you’ve got to grind. You’ve got to work. Game’s going to move a lot faster than high school, but he’s adjusting fine. He’s going to do great things for us.”
On what it says about Williams that he’s helping host a camp
“It shows that he’s a leader, that people look up to him. He’s adaptable. He came from high school and jumped right into college, and he’s doing fine. Doing way more than fine. Putting in that extra work, putting in that grind. Just continuing to keep working.”
On if Williams surprises him due to his young age
“It’s crazy to think he should be a senior in high school with the catches he makes out there in seven-on-seven and our player-led practices that he’s doing. He’s doing special things. He’s going to do great things.”