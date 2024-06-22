TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Justice Haynes donned a long-sleeve undershirt despite working a football camp in the 95-degree Tuscaloosa heat Saturday afternoon.

“It’s all about protecting the skin,” he said with a smile.

This wasn’t Haynes’ first football camp. The Alabama running back has been following his father to them for years. Verron Haynes played running back at Georgia from 1999 to 2001 before spending seven seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Back then, Justice watched as his dad met with campers, walking them through drills and later taking the time to share smiles and sign autographs. It’s what made Saturday even more special for the Alabama sophomore now that it was his time to give back.

“My dad, I look up to him. He’s a big role model in my life,” Justice said. “He’s taught me to be a man of faith, to give back, to do unto others how you want them to do unto you. My dad gives back all the time. He says, you’ve got to give back, it’s the way of the world. That’s the way he taught me, so that’s what I’m going to continue to pay forward.”

Justice and Alabama freshman Ryan Williams played their part in paying things forward Saturday as they organized a youth football camp at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. The four-hour event featured roughly 50 campers aged 6 through 18 and was comprised of an assortment of drills, one-on-ones and seven-on-seven competitions.

“The overall goal of this event was definitely just to give back to the community,” Justice said. “This community gives a lot to us and supports us every Saturday, Walk of Champions, people supporting the program. Any way we can give back to the program, give back to this community for all that they do for us, it’s a great thing just being a blessing to others.”

That isn’t just talk either. While Justice grew up in Buford, Georgia, he now considers Tuscaloosa his home. It’s been that way since he committed to the Crimson Tide as the top-rated running back in last year’s class.

“That was one of my main reasons why I came here was because it felt like home, the whole community,” Justice said. “Obviously, it was the coaches recruiting me, the players and the relationships I’ve developed in the locker room, but it was the community. I knew I was going to feel at home here. It’s a big part of why I came here. And as soon as I committed, it’s just carried on and gotten even better. I’ve learned new things about Tuscaloosa each and every day, and I’m just so thankful for all this community and all they do for us.”

Playing behind a loaded backfield during his freshman season last year, Justice carried the ball 25 times for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With seniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams departing the program this offseaosn, Justice’s role is expected to increase both on and off the field this fall.

“I’m very comfortable stepping into a leadership role,” Justice said. “I had really good leaders in my room last year as far as Jase McClellan and Roydell [Williams] that taught me the way, taught me the Bama standard. They passed the torch on. They’re gone now, so now it’s up to Jam [Miller] and I to uphold the standard in the running back room. Just as a whole, as an older kid growing up in the program, I saw the Coach Saban way. Just carrying on that legacy and incorporating Coach DeBoer’s new philosophies — just keeping this thing rolling.”