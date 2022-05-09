JuCo DL Elijah Davis in heavy contact with Alabama

Elijah Davis, four-star defensive tackle from East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Mississippi, received an offer from the University of Alabama in February. It was a dream come true for the Wagener, South Carolina native.

"I have always had love for Bama," Davis said. "I have liked them ever since I was little. That's who I grew up following. It was just crazy when I got the offer. I am from a small town. I didn't think it would ever happen."

Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Brandon Deaderick is now the defensive line coach at East Mississippi. Coach Deaderick recruited Davis to play for him in Scooba. Davis has yet to visit Tuscaloosa, but will take the 72 mile drive to Alabama's campus in June.

Davis plans to take unofficial visits in June, but he has not locked-in any dates just yet. He has 11 offers with Alabama, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee recruiting him the hardest.

"I'd say Alabama is coming after me the hardest from that group," he said. "Coach Roach has been recruiting me. We talk every week. He just tells me what to work on and to be the best player I am. He told me to work on my hands and continue to develop as a pass rusher.

"I have talked with Coach Saban about three times. He has been talking to me about the school and how they see me fitting in with the defense. They see me at either the three or four (defensive line technique)."

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman wants to enjoy summer visits before making a decision. There is not a leader at this point, but he will have a great feel for each school after making the rounds next month.

"I am probably going to decide before the start of the season," Davis said. "I am just going to look to see how I fit in with the defense. I want to be comfortable around the coaches and players. I want to get a good feel on their play style and see how I will fit in."

Watch freshman season highlights!