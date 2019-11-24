{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 20:24:01 -0600') }}
football
Edit
JuCo DB talks Alabama official visit
Andrew Bone
•
BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.
Ronald Williams, four-star cornerback from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, took his first visit to Alabama this weekend. He recapped his trip with the Crimson Tide.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news