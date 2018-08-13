TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Josh Jacobs is fine, and he’s tired of hearing otherwise.

The Alabama running back appeared to be limited at times early last week during media viewing periods before practice. However, the 15-minute glimpses into the workouts proved to be deceiving as head coach Nick Saban confirmed last Wednesday that nothing is wrong with the junior back.

“He’s absolutely 100 percent. He’s had a really good first five days of camp,” Saban said. “He’s very explosive, very quick, very fast. Doesn’t seem to have any issue. Been able to take all the reps. Done extremely well."

Shortly after, Jacobs took to Twitter, voicing his frustration with the inaccurate reports.