Jordan Brand Classic: Five-star Trendon Watford nearing decision
LAS VEGAS -- Originally, five-star Trendon Watford had planned to announce his college decision on Saturday while playing in the Jordan Brand Classic.
That plan has been scrapped and the senior forward at Mountain Brook (Ala.) High is still in decision making mode. The timing just wasn't right to do things on Saturday but it shouldn't be too much longer until Watford picks between Alabama, Indiana, LSU and Memphis.
"It hasn't been set with an official date yet," Watford told Rivals.com. "But if I don't do it in like the next week, April 28th or April 30th then I will probably do it in the first week of May."
IN HIS OWN WORDS....
Watford has now had an opportunity to meet Alabama's Nate Oats, had a recent in home visit with Archie Miller and has seen Will Wade get reinstated. He's also getting worked hard by future Memphis players and he discussed each of his finalists one last time.
Alabama: "It was a good visit. I was able to get down there and watch (Oats) coach in their workouts and stuff. It was good to be able to see a new coach and he's different from coach Avery (Johnson). I would say his offense is a little different, he likes to play fast and that's how I like to play."
Indiana: "It's going good with them. Coach Archie came down to my house a few days ago and we had a really good in home visit."
LSU: "You know coach Wade has been on me strong ever since he got the job. Also coach (Bill) Armstrong has been recruiting me very hard so I have a close relationship with him. But ever since (Wade) got reinstated he's been in contact with me a lot and we are going from there.
Memphis: "James Wiseman has been working me really hard. He works me every week. Also D.J. Jeffries is here and being able to play with him is good. I played with him last week too at the Jack Jones Classic in Memphis. I would say they are on me pretty hard."
RIVALS REACTION....
For the longest time it looked like Watford was a lock to end up at LSU. Then Will Wade got suspended by the school.That seemed to put Memphis out front but there's also a new coach at Alabama who is pushing hard and Wade has been reinstated in Baton Rouge.
Basically, what looked a couple of times to be a relatively done deal for one program or another has now turned into a pretty tough situation to read. But, the fact that Wade is reinstated looks to be pretty big for LSU and they just might be the favorites again.
What Watford is looking for to get him to go in one direction or another is pretty simple.
"I would say the school that I can just trust 100%," said Watford when asked what would make one program stand out. "Obviously all the schools are great programs but at the end of the day I have to come down to just one and I have to do whatever is best for me."