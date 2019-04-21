LAS VEGAS -- Originally, five-star Trendon Watford had planned to announce his college decision on Saturday while playing in the Jordan Brand Classic. That plan has been scrapped and the senior forward at Mountain Brook (Ala.) High is still in decision making mode. The timing just wasn't right to do things on Saturday but it shouldn't be too much longer until Watford picks between Alabama, Indiana, LSU and Memphis. "It hasn't been set with an official date yet," Watford told Rivals.com. "But if I don't do it in like the next week, April 28th or April 30th then I will probably do it in the first week of May."



IN HIS OWN WORDS....

Watford has now had an opportunity to meet Alabama's Nate Oats, had a recent in home visit with Archie Miller and has seen Will Wade get reinstated. He's also getting worked hard by future Memphis players and he discussed each of his finalists one last time.

Alabama: "It was a good visit. I was able to get down there and watch (Oats) coach in their workouts and stuff. It was good to be able to see a new coach and he's different from coach Avery (Johnson). I would say his offense is a little different, he likes to play fast and that's how I like to play."

Indiana: "It's going good with them. Coach Archie came down to my house a few days ago and we had a really good in home visit."

LSU: "You know coach Wade has been on me strong ever since he got the job. Also coach (Bill) Armstrong has been recruiting me very hard so I have a close relationship with him. But ever since (Wade) got reinstated he's been in contact with me a lot and we are going from there.

Memphis: "James Wiseman has been working me really hard. He works me every week. Also D.J. Jeffries is here and being able to play with him is good. I played with him last week too at the Jack Jones Classic in Memphis. I would say they are on me pretty hard."



