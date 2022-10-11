TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jordan Battle knows all about the lack of turnovers the defense has produced this season. But rather than read about in an article or on social media, Battle has a more direct source for this information — Nick Saban.

On Tuesday, the senior said Saban frequently reminds the defense that prior Alabama units have caused more turnovers than the 2022 rendition, just adding fuel to the proverbial fire for this week's matchup with Tennessee.

"It's kind of embarrassing," Battle said. "Usually when you see a Bama defense, they're getting turnovers every game, so that kind of resonated with us. This week we're going to focus on ripping out the ball when we come to make a tackle. Gang tackle, the second guy in come rip out the ball. When they throw the ball down the field, make a play on it. We're going to get the swats, the PBUs, but we're trying to get an interception on a tip or an overthrow."

This season, Alabama's turnover margin is minus five, ranking at No. 115 in the country. On Monday, Saban addressed his concerns about the lack of turnovers saying he and the coaches are "emphasizing it like crazy."

Saban added that it's the first year "in a long time" that Alabama has had a negative turnover ratio and numbers agree. Over the past five seasons, the Crimson Tide has sported a positive turnover margin including a Plus-1.2 margin in 2019, according to TeamRankings.com.

Since the website's inception in 2003, Alabama has never had a negative turnover margin, let alone a negative-1.0 the team currently has.

"I've said many times before, one of the most compelling stats relative to winning and losing is turnover margin," Saban said. "And every week we show the players, 'OK if you're Plus-1, you're Plus-2, you're Plus-3, all over the country what was the record? If you're minus-1, minus-2, minus-3 all over the country, what was the record?' And it's pretty compelling.

"The players understand it, and they understand the value of turning the ball over relative to the other team. What the average turnover in a season allows you to score? And when you get a turnover, what that benefits you in scoring? These are very important factors that have been emphasized and we just need to do a better job."

Alabama's defense will look to claw back into the positive against a Tennessee team that leads the SEC in turnover margin with a Plus-1.0. A factor for why the Volunteers' margin is so high is because of Hendon Hooker.

Through five games, Hooker hasn't thrown an interception and he now owns the school record for most attempts without a pick with 212, good for No. 9 in SEC history.

Despite Hooker's efficiency with the ball, Battle said he and the rest of the defense are up for the challenge.

"Getting turnovers is a big emphasis going into every game," Battle said. "Knowing that (Hendon Hooker) doesn't have an interception this year, trying to cause one of those this week. We only have two interceptions as a team, so trying to cause turnovers is a big emphasis going into every game, every week."