TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama welcomed back seven starters from its 2021 defense that finished No. 7 in the nation in yards allowed per game.

While bringing back both safeties, a trio of defensive linemen, along with a freshman starter at cornerback and the reigning Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner were crucial for the Crimson Tide, the return of Jordan Battle may prove to be the most important.

After starting all 15 games last season, recording 86 total tackles and a team-high three interceptions, Battle opted to return for his final season citing the team had unfinished business.

“I feel like that’s something that fuels us individually,” Battle said in March. “That’s something that comes with the Bama Standard. Coming to Bama, that’s what’s instilled in you. You want to win, and if you don’t win, you’re still hungry for more. So I think that's the main thing of the decision to come back for us individually.”

While Will Anderson Jr. rightfully garnered the majority of media attention for his unprecedented season, Battle quietly became one of Alabama’s top defenders. According to Pro Football Focus, The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native had the third-highest defensive rating on the team, scoring an 88 through 15 games. He was also the team’s best player in coverage grading at 89.7 while finishing behind only Brain Branch in tackling with an 85 rating.

Due to the senior’s consistency with the Crimson Tide, it makes him a “good example” of what younger Alabama players should strive to become, according to Nick Saban.

“Jordan is, first of all, a very bright guy," Saban said Wednesday. "He’s got really good work ethic. He loves the game. He loves to play. He loves to practice. He sets a good example. He’s a good leader. He’s got a really, really good understanding of everything that we’re doing in the secondary.

"Of course, he’s got lots of experience, but he’s a bright guy. And because he’s very conscientious to go with really good ability – he’s got really good size — he’s improved his ability to cover people... So I just think he’s really a complete player, and I think he’s helping other players play better with his leadership."

With more than 30 starts under his belt, the 6-foot-1, 206-pounder is now taking more of a leadership role with the defense. It’s an aspect Saban has noticed throughout fall camp, calling the senior “a really complete player.”

Regardless of improving his own skillset, Battle said he’s still focused on getting another chance to win a national championship.

"I've been improving my leadership skills just trying to get the younger guys on board,” Battle said. “Let the team know what the main focus is for this year. We all know what that is and what it takes to get there. Just reiterating that every day, making sure you practice hard every day and be competitive."

That leadership has rubbed off on the rest of the defensive unit including Anderson who shed light on Battle’s impact on the leadership group and how that has helped the team’s renewed focus heading into this season.

“Jordan Battle has been doing a fantastic job,” Anderson said. “… All of us on leadership, everybody’s been good. Everybody’s been very receptive of what we’ve been trying to get across, the messages that we’ve been trying to get across to the team. It’s been good. There’s not a lot of knuckleheads in the locker room, no negativity in the locker room. Everybody’s been bought in and committed and all into what we have going on this year.”