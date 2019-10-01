“I always make sure,” Mayden said. “As I get the call from the sideline, I look at him. And if the formation changes, I’ll make sure I look at him. I feel like he’s always looking at me. We always gonna be on the same page. There's not too many times where we don’t understand what we’re doing.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jared Mayden still makes sure to give a look to his left following every call that comes in from Alabama’s sideline out of the dime package. The senior is just checking to make sure freshman Jordan Battle is on the same page.





Mayden, who enrolled at Alabama over the summer, has already locked down a role in the Crimson Tide’s dime secondary. The former four-star recruit recorded his first career interception during the season-opener against and made his first collegiate start the following week against New Mexico State.

Through five games, he’s recorded 12 tackles, including two for a loss and one sack while also tallying an interception and a fumble recovery. He’s allowed just four receptions for 13 yards on nine targets and is holding opposing passers to a 12.0 NFL quarterback rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Jordan has done a nice job for us,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said earlier this month. “He’s made some contribution. There’s been some plays that I think with a little more experience he would make. He’s tough. He’s a good tackler. He’s a very instinctive player. But you can’t really teach experience.”

Following Battle’s interception against Duke, Saban explained that Alabama was lined up in the wrong coverage on the play. Despite the miscommunication, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound safety had the necessary awareness to adapt and play the ball with confidence resulting in the big play. The next step for Battle is being able to limit those types of freshman miscues, something his teammates say he’s been working relentlessly on this season.

“He’s grown very well,” defensive back Patrick Surtain II said. "He’s getting into the plays, learning the plays very well, communicating out there. It seems like he’s a vet out there already. He’s a pro playing at the safety position. He’s doing very well.”

Battle will have a chance to regroup and polish his game as Alabama enters its first of two open weeks this season. In the meantime, he can rest easy knowing he has an extra set of eyes for guidance on the field.

“Jordan, he’s coming into his own,” Mayden said. “Funny. He’s a funny kid. He goes out there and plays with a lot of energy. What he doesn’t know, he’ll ask. He’ll ask in meetings. Even out on the field, he’ll look at me and I’ll make sure to look at him to make sure he’s doing the right thing. So he’s a crazy athlete. The guy can be a good talent.”