TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Jonah Williams lives for mistakes. A wrong step here, an errant hand placement there — nothing gets past the Alabama offensive lineman’s watchful eye as he meticulously combs over film of himself.



Like a surgeon, Williams dissects every bit of his game with scalpel precision. He tenses when he comes across a fault or missed opportunity. The restless feeling is only subdued by a correction the following practice.

Maddening as it may seem, those same imperfections bring a smile to the offensive lineman’s face. Williams instantly lights up when pressed about areas where he can improve. For him, every glitch offers one more opportunity to fine-tune himself to perfection.

“I get motivated by watching the film the night before, or after that practice, because like I said, I’m my harshest critic,” Williams said. “I might have a great play, but I’m like, ‘Man, my left hand was outside. I need to get that inside.’ So I’ll get excited the next day about how on this play, I’m going to get both my hands inside. And it’s really minute, just little details that I delve into.

"But for me, that keeps me motivated because there are so many small things to get better at. I don’t play because of anger against other teams, I play because I want to be the best I can be.”