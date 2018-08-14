Jonah Williams describes his weekly three-step process to improvement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jonah Williams scribbles down three things in his notebook following any scrimmage. It doesn’t matter how well the Alabama offensive lineman performs on the day, this early into camp “there is a lot to clean up.”
For the most part, Williams’ assessment of the Crimson Tide’s first preseason scrimmage was encouraging. After an up-and-down spring, the offensive line is beginning to hold its own against a formidable Alabama defense. That bodes well for the unit’s success against future opponents. Still, after an extensive film review, three corrections found their way onto paper.
“Keep my shoulders square in pass pro after three sets; your right foot starts to turn outside and your shoulders start to turn, so keeping that forward. Left hand inside on the frontside outside zone in man blocks. Stuff like that,” Williams said, rattling off his imperfections. “I try to be very specific with it instead of just going in there and say, ‘I just want to create movement.’ You know what I mean? You’re just going to go out there and try to hit a guy way hard, and he’s going to get his hands in your chest and you’re going to get blown back.
“That’s not how it works.”
Tuesday’s practice serves as the midway point in Alabama’s preseason as the Crimson Tide will take part in its 10th of a total of 20 workouts leading up to its season opener against Louisville on Sept. 1. While that timetable can appear daunting, Williams’ slow-step process allows him to block out the pressures of the coming season.
Not yet a subscriber?
PROMO: Get $99 gift certificate when you sign up for a new subscription
Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum
What are you going to get with your subscription?
In addition to the $99 gift code to get any kind of team gear you want before the season, you're signing up for all this: (See Rivals Fan Store Here for Bama Gear)
* Access to the Talk of Champions and Alabama Recruiting Board (Bone's Board), our premium message boards, where you can talk with thousands of Alabama Football fans including the staff of BamaInsider.com.
* Fall Camp HQ -- all of our content from camp. This is updated with new content every day. Feature stories, daily insider reports, video interviews, photo galleries and more from every day of practice leading up to the 2018 season.
*Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Alabama's commitments, tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.
**All that, plus access to our full-time staff at BamaInsider.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Plus, with your subscription, you'll be able to read premium stories across the Rivals.com network of sites, including every other school in the SEC.
So don't wait any longer! Take advantage of this limited time offer right now!