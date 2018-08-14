TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jonah Williams scribbles down three things in his notebook following any scrimmage. It doesn’t matter how well the Alabama offensive lineman performs on the day, this early into camp “there is a lot to clean up.”

For the most part, Williams’ assessment of the Crimson Tide’s first preseason scrimmage was encouraging. After an up-and-down spring, the offensive line is beginning to hold its own against a formidable Alabama defense. That bodes well for the unit’s success against future opponents. Still, after an extensive film review, three corrections found their way onto paper.

“Keep my shoulders square in pass pro after three sets; your right foot starts to turn outside and your shoulders start to turn, so keeping that forward. Left hand inside on the frontside outside zone in man blocks. Stuff like that,” Williams said, rattling off his imperfections. “I try to be very specific with it instead of just going in there and say, ‘I just want to create movement.’ You know what I mean? You’re just going to go out there and try to hit a guy way hard, and he’s going to get his hands in your chest and you’re going to get blown back.

“That’s not how it works.”

Tuesday’s practice serves as the midway point in Alabama’s preseason as the Crimson Tide will take part in its 10th of a total of 20 workouts leading up to its season opener against Louisville on Sept. 1. While that timetable can appear daunting, Williams’ slow-step process allows him to block out the pressures of the coming season.

