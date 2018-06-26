The Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers are thought to be James’ most likely destinations if he opts for free agency as the all-star forward looks to build a team that can challenge the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. However, with the addition of Sexton, Johnson believes James could contend for a title with Sexton's help.

James, a four-time MVP coming off his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance and fourth straight with the Cavs, has until Friday to decide if he will opt in to the final year of his current contract. If he elects not to, he’ll be able to test the waters in free agency, which officially opens Sunday, July 1.

Collin Sexton didn’t waste any time making a pitch to LeBron James shortly after being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 8 overall pick in last week’s NBA Draft. Tuesday, the former Alabama point guard received a little help from his old college coach as Avery Johnson advised James to stay with the Cavs for at least one more year in order to team up with Sexton.

“Collin is a player that can take a lot of pressure off LeBron,” Johnson said during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take. “I thought that the Cavs would make it back to the Finals without Kyrie Irving, but I knew it would be tough for them to win the championship without Kyrie. As great as LeBron is on the floor and all of his different exports — he played in every game this year, 51-point games, triple-doubles, he’s a great teammate — but he needs somebody else that can create their own shot. He needs somebody else that can take some pressure off of him.

“Collin is an unbelievable offensive player, but at the same time, he plays both sides of the ball. He’s really good defensively,” Johnson said. “I would say, ‘Hey, give this young man a chance. At least stay one more year, LeBron. We’d love to see ya’ll play together.”

Johnson isn’t the first person to compare Sexton to Kyrie Irving, who was selected by the Cavs with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft. Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics last year after playing with Cleveland from 2011-17. During that span, he made four All-Star teams and helped the Cavs win the 2015-16 NBA title. While Sexton has yet to play in an NBA game, the comparisons between the two dynamic point guards intensified last week when Sexton revealed he will where Irving’s old No. 2 for the Cavs. Sexton, who wore No. 2 in college, said he feels no pressure toward living up to Irving’s past success.

“Not at all,” Sexton said during his introductory news conference last week. “Coming in, I’m going to set goals for myself as well as there’s going to be team goals that we set. I’m not going to have to live up to anybody’s shoes. I’m just going to come in and learn and be the best player I can be on the court as well as off the court.”

While Sexton is determined to be his own player at the next level, Johnson said he feels he will be able to make a similar impact to what Irving did during his time in Cleveland.

“Here’s a kid that almost won a game for us at the Barclays Center when we were playing three against five,” Johnson said. “I mean, this kid can really get his shot off against anybody. If he had a player like LeBron, he could take four or five offensive possessions off and this kid can score the basketball. He’s a three-level player. He can get three-point plays at the basket. He’s kind of got that old Isaiah Thomas from the Detroit Pistons mid-range game. He’s a much-improved 3-point shooter. He’s a much-improved passer and playmaker. When you have somebody who can take a lot of pressure off — I know he’s only 19 — but this kid is an unbelievable offensive player.”

Sexton earned SEC Co-Freshman honors last season, leading Alabama with 19.2 points and 3.8 assists per game. However, one of the biggest questions surrounding the young point guard comes in his ability to hit 3s at the NBA level. Last season, Sexton shot 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

“Off the dribble, Collin is really a good 3-point shooter,” Johnson said. “One of the things we needed him to improve on was just his spot-up 3 when somebody else creates a 3 for him. But again, the kid just turned 19 in January, he’s going to be great. I know the focus is on the 3-point line. He’ll be able to make the NBA 3.”

Even if Sexton struggles to acclimate to the NBA range, Johnson believes he can be a three-point threat on every possession. Dubbed “The Young Bull,” the 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard plays with a fearless aggression and isn’t afraid to drive to the basket against bigger competition.

“This kid’s the fastest player that I’ve coached or seen go end-to-end with the basketball,” Johnson said. “This kid’s fast with and without the ball and he has a high level of competitive spirit where he’s not going to be afraid of the big stage at the biggest moment of the game.”

Sexton figures to have plenty of those moments next season, especially if he’s playing beside James.