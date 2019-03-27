Alabama basketball saw two more of its players enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. According to a report from Al.com, John Petty Jr. and Daniel Giddens have both entered their names into the database allowing teams to contact them regarding potential transfers. Earlier this week, Dazon Ingram and Kira Lewis Jr. entered their names in the transfer portal.

Petty averaged 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during his sophomore season last year. The 6-foot-5 guard shot 41.3 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from beyond the arch. His season-high came against Tennessee on Jan. 19 when he scored 30 points while hitting six 3s. Petty came to Alabama as a five-star recruit and the No. 28 player in the 2017 class. The Huntsville, Ala., native was named Mr. Basketball in 2016 and 2017.

Giddens averaged 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game during his redshirt junior season. The 6-foot-11 forward appeared in just 14 games and had a season-high 6 points against LSU on Jan. 8. Giddens transferred to Alabama from Ohio State in 2016. After graduating this year, he would be eligible to play immediately for a new team.