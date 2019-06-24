Joel Williams is fresh off a visit to Alabama and in this exclusive video interview, Williams gives the latest on his recruitment.

Nick Saban made his impression on Joel Williams earlier this month — this weekend it was all about winning over his mom. Williams, a four-star cornerback recruit in the 2020 class, returned to Tuscaloosa, Ala., with his family over the weekend as he took part in Alabama’s Champions Cookout.

“This time the trip was for my parents because my momma really didn’t agree with Nick Saban until she talked to him,” Williams said. “She talked to him, and she really loves Nick Saban now as a coach. He told her about the whole program, like the classes, what they do after school, after football season, the discipline, all that. She likes him. She really loves him.”



Williams, a native of Baton Rouge, La., grew up in enemy territory and believes his mom developed a negative opinion on the Alabama head coach based on different stories she had heard about him. After meeting with Saban face to face this weekend, she did a complete 180.



“She wasn’t really a Bama fan, but now she’s really a Bama fan,” Williams said. “She really wasn’t feeling Nick. She thought that Nick was like a coach that is mean or something like that until she really met him and talked with him. And like, she really loves him. She’s blown away for real.”

Convincing dad was a bit less of a challenge.



“My dad has been loving Nick Saban,” Williams said. “He saw Nick Saban, and he exploded.”

Williams committed to Florida in May but decided to reopen his commitment on June 10 shortly after receiving an offer from Alabama. He currently lists both schools in his top four along with Tennessee and hometown LSU.