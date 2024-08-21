PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
JJ Watt's hilarious advice to Alabama players ahead of trip to Wisconsin

Photo | Alabama Athletics
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama’s first road test of the Kalen DeBoer era will see the Tide make a long trip up north to Madison, Wisconsin for a date with the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 14. It will be the first time an SEC team has played inside Camp Randall Stadium since 1971.

Alabama will face a stingy Wisconsin defense in its first road game. But one player the Tide will be happy not to have to worry about is former Badger and five-time NFL Pro Bowl defensive end JJ Watt. Watt played for Wisconsin for two seasons and was named a first-team All-American in 2010. The Pewaukee, Wisconsin native then spent 12 years in the NFL with the Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

Watt will likely root for his alma mater when Alabama and Wisconsin face off. But he also recently spoke to the Alabama team on Aug. 16. Along with lending his experience as a player, Watt also gave the Tide some Wisconsin-rooted advice on the best way to prepare for a game in Camp Randall.

“He was joking about it,” tight end Robbie Ouzts said. “He said to make sure we go out the night before and experience Wisconsin so we can show up hungover to the game.”

Alabama fans making the trip to Madison are probably more likely to take Watt’s advice, but Watt’s speech went far beyond prompting the Crimson Tide to partake in one of America’s most notable party schools the night before playing. Watt also offered his expertise on how to be a pro, having spent over a decade in the NFL and much of that time as one of the most dominant players in his position.

“I just felt like I could relate to him the most,” Ouzts said. “He’s a couple of years removed from the sport but a lot of his lessons and a lot of his advice kind of directly correlated to what we’re going through right now. And then it’s just so awesome to see a guy of that stature standing in front of you. You’re like, ‘Golly, can’t imagine.’ But that was very fun. I love JJ Watt.”

Ouzts' thoughts on blocking a prime Watt?

“Gotta go low.”

Watt is one of several speakers who have addressed Alabama’s players during fall camp. DeBoer declined to reveal the entire list when asked who might stop by at the start of fall camp, but the Alabama coach has since shown off an impressive list of guest speakers. Along with Watt, motivational speaker Hunter Pinke, 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul and Alabams’s first Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram have all come and talked with the team.

“It’s very cool,” wide receiver Kobe Prentice said. “We had Chris Paul, we had JJ Watt, we had a lot of good talent come in and it was very inspirational just to be able to be around those guys.”

Prentice’s favorite visitor? Renowned magician Oz The Mentalist

“He was doing some crazy stuff. He had some crazy tricks.”

In addition to illusionists wowing Alabama’s players, DeBoer’s fall camp guest speakers provide his team with different perspectives as they head into a highly anticipated first season with a first-year coach. DeBoer emphasized at the beginning of fall camp that having other voices, particularly former pros and veterans like Ingram, Paul and Watt gives his players lessons that DeBoer can’t provide.

“I think it’s great to hear from people who have been through it, experienced great things,” DeBoer said. “That’s fun, it’s been a tradition here I know some of the guys really enjoy.”

Alabama will head into the season with some unique and important advice in their back pocket. Alabama’s players may not heed Watt’s advice to explore Madison’s bar scene. But the perspective of the former NFL great may just help make a difference in Alabama defeating his alma mater next month.

