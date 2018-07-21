The time is now for Alabama’s young receiving corps. Sophomore Jerry Jeudy made that clear Thursday when he tweeted an hourglass emoji following the release of the first Biletnikoff Award watch list, one that does not include an Alabama receiver.



Not yet, anyway.

If Alabama does produce a Biletnikoff candidate this year, most assume it will be Jeudy. The former five-star was the only Crimson Tide receiver named to the SEC Media Days preseason All-SEC team, earning third-team honors. He’s also Alabama’s leading returner in receiving yards with 264 yards on 14 receptions.

That’s a solid haul considering Jeudy did not start a game during his freshman season last year. Although, it’s a far cry from the 967 receiving yards Calvin Ridley racked up on his way to earning first-team SEC honors. Ridley, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the NFL Draft, caught 63 passed last season, five times more than any other Alabama receiver.

Oftentimes Jeudy’s frustration over the lack of distribution could be seen on social media following games. Still, he kept his head down and waited for his turn to shine.

“Everybody knew Calvin was going to get the ball, but I just thought I’d get it more than what I do now,” Jeudy said during Alabama’s run in the College Football Playoff. “But hey we’re winning, and that’s all that matters.”

Now that Ridley, as well as fellow starters Cam Sims and Robert Foster, have moved on, the go-to receiver role lies vacant at Alabama. Naturally, it’s Jeudy who is expected to fill it. Since arriving at Alabama as an early enrollee last season, Jeudy was instantly compared to Ridley, who he grew up with in South Florida. That isn’t changing this season either.