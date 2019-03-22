TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Eighteen former Alabama players participated in the team’s Pro Day earlier this week. Not one of them played the wide receiver position.

That likely won’t be the case next year as Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy projects as the next in a growing lineage of former Alabama receiving standouts at the next. Entering his junior season, Jeudy knows that, even if it’s too early to admit it.

“Well, yeah. But I’m not really focused on that right now,” Jeudy said. "I’m just focused on being the best me during the spring and seeing what this team has to offer.”

Jeudy was one of several current Alabama players who gathered inside Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Tuesday to cheer on their former teammates as they auditioned in front of NFL scouts. Earlier this month, he was one of six current Crimson Tide players to participate in the NCAA’s Elite Football Symposium, an event which invites 25 of college football’s best players to Indianapolis to prepare players for their eventual pro careers.

