After leading Alabama in receiving the past two seasons, Jermaine Burton is headed to the NFL. The starting receiver declared for the draft Saturday morning, becoming the eighth Crimson Tide player to do so this week.

Burton started 12 games over 13 appearances this past season, leading Alabama with 798 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through the air. His biggest game came during Alabama’s 26-20 win at Texas A&M when he hauled in nine catches for 197 yards and two scores. Burton transferred to Alabama from Georgia ahead of the 2022 season. During his two years in Tuscaloosa, he recorded 79 receptions for 1,475 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Along with Burton’s departure, Alabama also saw receivers Malib Benson, Ja’Corey Brooks, Thaiu Jones-Bell and Shazz Preston enter the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide still has 10 scholarship receivers on its roster and holds a commitment from five-star recruit Ryan Williams, who reclassified to the 2024 class.

With Burton gone, Isaiah Bond is expected to step into the leading receiver role on the team. Last season, Bond recorded a team-high 48 receptions, netting 668 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Burton joins right tackle J.C. Latham, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, edge rushers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell, inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall and cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold who all declared for the draft earlier this week.