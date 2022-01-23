Jermain Burton transfers to Alabama

* Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton has transferred to Alabama

* Burton is eligible immediately to play for Alabama

* Burton is a 6-foot-0, 200-pound receiver out of Calabasas, California

* Burton recorded 26 receptions for 497-yards with five touchdowns during the 2021 season

* Alabama has added three power five transfers this season in former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, former LSU defensive back Elias Ricks, and the latest in former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton

Jermaine Burton announced that he is transferring to Alabama for the 2022 season. Burton a 6-foot-0, 200-pound receiver from Calabasas, California recorded 26 receptions for 497-yards with five touchdowns this season helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship since 1980. Burton recorded eight receptions against Mississippi State back in 2020, a game in which he also recorded 197-yards with two touchdowns.

Burton will be a junior this coming season and is a receiver that brings in some veteran experience after Alabama lost John Metchie III and Jameson Williams to the NFL Draft.

