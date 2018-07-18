ATLANTA — Nick Saban and Jeremey Pruitt are still friends — at least as far as their new relationship allows. Making his SEC Media Days debut Wednesday, first-year Tennessee head coach Pruitt spent most of his time discussing his plan to restore power to the Volunteers. However, the former Alabama defensive coordinator couldn’t avoid a few questions regarding his former boss.

According to Pruitt, his friendship with Saban is just fine. Although, it does come with a few limitations.

“You think Coach Saban’s going to give me some advice,” Pruitt questioned with a smile when asked about Saban. “All of us in the league have known each other for a while, some of us when we were assistant coaches and I get an opportunity now. You better write down everything, you better take it all in when you have the opportunity because soon as you go put on the other uniform I can guarantee everybody — you everybody’s friends — but we want to beat the other guy.”

Pruitt served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator the past two years and stayed with the team through its national-title run last season despite taking the Tennessee job in December. Earlier this offseason, his relationship with Saban was put to the test as he poached offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy as a graduate transfer. Kennedy, who saw action in three games last season, was Alabama’s backup center and should compete for a guard or center spot on Tennessee’s starting offensive line in the fall.

“Brandon, we’re excited to have him,” Pruitt said. “He’ll be a great part to our offensive line. The guy’s smart. He graduated and has two years of eligibility. He’s a really good competitor… We’re excited to have him.”

Originally, Saban blocked Kennedy’s move to Tennessee, falling back on the SEC’s previous transfer policy which was later amended on June 1. However, the Alabama head coach eventually eased his stance as Kennedy chose a grad school program that isn't offered at Alabama.

As to whether the month-long saga soured the relationship between Saban and Pruitt, the Tennessee head coach said: “absolutely not.” Pruitt said he respects Saban and stated he would not be Tennessee’s head coach if Saban had not hired him in 2015.

“Everything in Coach Saban’s program is defined. He’s relentless, nobody works harder than he does,” Pruitt said. “He’s a great coach, great teacher.”

Alabama travels to Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 20. It will be Saban’s second game against Pruitt as the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 38-10 in 2015 when Pruitt was serving as Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator.