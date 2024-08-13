PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Jehiem Oatis explains the new spelling of his name on Alabama's roster

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) works against Alabama defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (10). Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) works against Alabama defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (10). Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Henry Sklar
Tide Illustrated

As if Jehiem Oatis didn’t have enough change to worry about this offseason, he’s adding one more alteration to the list entering his junior year. Like the rest of Alabama’s roster, the defensive lineman is getting used to a new coaching staff and scheme following Nick Saban’s retirement in January. Oatis also switched his number from 91 to 10, but that’s not the only change he’s made on Alabama’s roster.

After spelling his first name Jahiem during his first two years in Tuscaloosa, Oatis now spells it Jehiem. The Columbia, Mississippi native says that change dates back to his younger days.

“Back when I was in primary school and was younger, I spelled it two different ways (Jehiem & Jahiem),” Oatis said. “When I was in high school, I spelled like Jehiem; when I was younger, I spelled it Jahiem. When they asked me which one I wanted to be on the list, I just put the Jehiem one.”

After signing with Alabama as the No. 6 player in the 2022 class, Oatis wasted no time making a name for himself. Dropping more than 100 pounds from his high school days, he carved out a first-team role two games into his debut season. That led to him earning Freshman All-SEC recognition as he recorded 29 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack while starting 10 games over 12 appearances.

Oatis began the 2023 season as a starter at defensive tackle but lost that role five weeks into the season. Instead of trending up on the stat sheet, the veteran defensive lineman flatlined in his sophomore campaign, recording 26 tackles and nine total pressures.

After being sidelined all spring due to injury, Oatis enters his junior season looking to parlay his name change into a changed narrative after not having the ascension so many people expected from him in his sophomore year. So far, during Alabama’s preseason camp, he’s beginning to feel like his old self.

“I’m back,” Oatis said. “I'm back 100% on the field, doing drills, mobility. I'm moving like I was in my freshman and sophomore year; everything feels pretty good.”

As for that name change, it’s still taking some time for his coaches and teammates to get used to. Then again, that shouldn’t matter as long as Oatis continued to find consistent production on the field this fall.

“I don't even know how to spell it,” Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach said of Oatis’ new first name. “It's enough for me to spell my name. Somebody said something about it, and I asked him if he even knew how to spell it, and he said he did, so I stay out of all that.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2plaGllbS1vYXRpcy1leHBsYWlucy10aGUtbmV3LXNwZWxsaW5n LW9mLWhpcy1uYW1lLW9uLWFsYWJhbWEtcy1yb3N0ZXIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFsYWJhbWEu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZqZWhpZW0tb2F0aXMtZXhwbGFpbnMtdGhl LW5ldy1zcGVsbGluZy1vZi1oaXMtbmFtZS1vbi1hbGFiYW1hLXMtcm9zdGVy JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK