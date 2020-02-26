Alabama’s offensive skill players took the stage Tuesday as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III participated in interview sessions at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis . Wednesday, the Crimson Tide’s big man took his turn behind the mic.

“Leading up to this pre-draft process, trying to do both (right and left tackle) because I know that’s something that teams have questioned about,” Wills told reporters Wednesday. “Just trying to have that versatility. It’s something that’s new. Any time a new position’s going to be a new feeling, but it’s something I’m trying to be comfortable with.”

Wills, a former five-star recruit, played left tackle in high school and said he spent “minimum reps” working at the position during practice while at Alabama. That being said, he feels confident he’ll be capable of making the switch back to the left side if called to do so by his next team.

Most of Wills’ pass-blocking snaps came protecting left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside at right tackle. However, given his talent, he figures to switch to the left side at the next level where he will be protecting the blindside of a right-handed passer.

Wills proved his ability at tackle the past two seasons, starting all 28 games at right tackle during his sophomore and junior years at Alabama. Last year he was the Crimson Tide's highest-graded run blocker, earning a 90.1 mark from Pro Football Focus. He also excelled at pass protection, allowing just one sack and 14 pressures over 450 pass-blocking snaps.

Tuesday, Wills measured in at 6-foot-4 2/8, 312 pounds. Perhaps more importantly, his arms measured in at 34 2/8 inches, exceeding the 34-inch mark NFL teams generally covet at the tackle position.

Jedrick Wills Jr. might not generate as much hype this week as his fellow Alabama players in Indianapolis. However, the Crimson Tide offensive tackle figures to draw some attention from NFL teams all the same.

Alabama RT Jedrick Wills says he’s been working on versatility and trying to show he can also play on the left side. Jets GM Joe Douglas said yesterday that versatility is a big factor when they evaluate offensive linemen. pic.twitter.com/033oeXlKa0

Switching sides isn’t new to most linemen, especially at Alabama where the Crimson Tide is known for shuffling its front to ensure the best five players see the field. During the 2017 season, former Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams switched from right tackle to left tackle where he was a finalist for the Outland Trophy in 2018. Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones played all five positions across the line for the Crimson Tide from 2008-12, winning the Outland Trophy at tackle and the Rimington Trophy at center.

When asked what will be the hardest part of making the transition, Wills said it would be reestablishing muscle memory on the left side.

“I mean mentally, it’s something you can change, watching, working on it,” he said. “Muscle memory, being on the right side for so long, it’s definitely something that feels a little bit different on you. When you switch up how you use your left hand rather than your right hand, your punch time is going to be different. It’s small things that lead up into that.”

Wills is viewed as the top offensive lineman in this year’s class with several analysts projecting him to land in the top five picks.

Since Nick Saban took over Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide has had six offensive linemen selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, including Williams who was drafted No. 11 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Alabama has had an offensive lineman taken in either the first or second round in three of the past four years with the lone exception being 2018 — a draft class that included former sixth-round pick Bradley Bozeman who is now starting for the Baltimore Ravens.

“That was one of the reasons why I chose Alabama,” Wills said. “I just felt like they were going to develop me to be the best offensive lineman I could be. At the end of the day, they did their job. I feel like I came in day-in and day-out to work, and I put in the work to be here.”

Along with his positional work, Wills previously stated that he is looking to put up “freakish numbers” this week. For the former high school basketball player, that means recording a head-turning time in the 40-yard dash.

“I just want to showcase I’m an athlete,” Will told CBS Sports. “I’m trying to do good in every single aspect. I’m definitely trying to run a sub-5 in the 40. I feel like I’ve been training well enough to do that. I just want to do the best I can, put on a show.”

Offensive linemen are scheduled to take part in on-field workouts on Friday.