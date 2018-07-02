Alabama is off to a very strong start in 2020 and their latest commitment has come from Rivals250 defensive tackle Jayson Jones .

"I still remember when I got the Alabama offer on December 6," said Jones. "It meant a lot. I have grown up in an Alabama household, I have always watched Alabama and I was a big Alabama fan, so getting the offer was something important to me.

"Before the offer came, I had visited Alabama probably four or five times. Alabama was my fourth offer, but it was a very big one.

"I actually committed to Alabama and told them I was coming was January 26. It was on a Junior Day. My parents thought I just got caught up in the moment, but I told them that Alabama was where I wanted to be.

"I already feel very comfortable with the school and the people there. I knew that day that Alabama was where I wanted to be. There was no reason to wait.

"I already have bonded with some of the team and many of the coaches. I am close with coach Key and coach Saban. Coach Saban knows my dad from years ago, so there is a strong connection there.

"It was very hard to keep my commitment quiet this long. So many people have been asking me where I am going. I told me family and a few very close friends, but I have have kept everyone else waiting.

"It is kind of a strange feeling now to let my commitment out. It is exciting to call myself an Alabama commitment.

"Georgia was in it at first, but they did not communicate with me the same as Alabama. Since commitment silently to Alabama, the communication has been great. I have still been bonding with coach Key and I am talking to coach Kuligowski and coach Lupoi now too.

"This is like a dream come true for me. My dad has been a huge fan for the longest and my mom has been a big Alabama fan for the last 10 years or so, so it is huge for the family.

"I will be paying a lot closer attention this season to the team and how they play. Coach Kuligowski says I will be the guy to replace Raekwon Davis, so I will be watching what he does closely.

"Being able to talk about being an Alabama commitment now means a lot. I have known for a long time that I would love to go there and now I have the opportunity.