TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Most Alabama fans haven’t seen Jaylen Waddle play. They haven’t seen him juke linebackers out of their cleats or make easy work of fellow five-star teammates during practice. Those Alabama fans are missing out.



“He’s been really fun to watch,” tight end Miller Forristall said. “He’s one of those new guys that has come in and, I think, done a very good job just doing what they are asking him to do.”

Waddle, a five-star freshman receiver from Houston, Texas, has yet to play a down in his college career but has been one of the most-mentioned players in Alabama’s preseason camp. The 5-foot-10, 177-pound dynamo tore up Alabama’s secondary during the second scrimmage this past weekend, and by the sound of it is poised to do the same to the Crimson Tide’s opponents this year.

Waddle’s last public appearance came during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, where he caught three passes for 52 yards, including the game-winning touchdown for Team West. The privileged few who watched him inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium over the weekend were treated to an even better performance as he hauled in two touchdowns and more than 100 yards through the air.

