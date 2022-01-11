Jay Valai leaves for same position with Oklahoma Sooners

Nick Saban will be looking for a new corners coach following the 2021 season. According to several reports, Jay Valai, who was Alabama's corners coach this season will be taking the same position with the Oklahoma Sooners and new head football coach Brent Venables. Valai joined Alabama after making stops in Texas, Rutgers, as well as coaching for the Kansas City Chiefs as well as the Georgia Bulldogs several seasons ago.

This past season, Alabama's corners recorded just three interceptions, two coming from Josh Jobe and one coming from Kool-Aid McKinstry. During the national title game, Alabama started its third and fourth string corners and Georgia took advantage, as Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 224-yards with two touchdowns.

There is no report on who Nick Saban will hire as of yet to coach the corners.