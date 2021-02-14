BamaInsider

Javon Baker is ready to be Alabama's next big time receiver
Javon Baker is definitely a name to know at the receiver position for Alabama going into the 2021 season. Baker who is entering his second season at Alabama is 6-foot-2 and 195 pound receiver that played in 100 snaps during his freshman year. Baker has the size, hands, speed to contribute at a very high level for the Crimson Tide as Alabama looks to reload after losing DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.
In 2020
Year One
Catches: 2
Yards: 15
Touchdowns: 0
Games Played: 9
Snaps: 100
Most snaps: vs. Kentucky (28)
Top Reads
Alabama adds Jay Valai as corners coach
Team Nuggets going into the weekend