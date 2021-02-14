BamaInsider

Javon Baker is definitely a name to know at the receiver position for Alabama going into the 2021 season. Baker who is entering his second season at Alabama is 6-foot-2 and 195 pound receiver that played in 100 snaps during his freshman year. Baker has the size, hands, speed to contribute at a very high level for the Crimson Tide as Alabama looks to reload after losing DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

In 2020

Year One

Catches: 2

Yards: 15

Touchdowns: 0

Games Played: 9

Snaps: 100

Most snaps: vs. Kentucky (28)

Top Reads

Alabama adds Jay Valai as corners coach

Team Nuggets going into the weekend

Commitment Analysis: Alabama lands TE Elijah Brown