TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since opening up about his struggles with mental health issues over the summer.

In July, the junior announced over social media that he had spent time at Herren Wellness this offseason. Tuesday, he spoke more about his journey, thanking teammates and coaches for aiding him through the process.

“It was wonderful,” Cohen said. “It wasn’t difficult that much because of the support system that I had around me. I want to give a lot of props to Coach Saban and the entire staff that have supported me and allowed me to take that time off for my health. That was wonderful, and it wasn’t difficult at all sharing because I believe that’s something we should all pay attention to in our day-to-day lives. It’s important to pay attention to your mental health.”

Herren Wellness is a substance abuse treatment facility founded by former NBA player Chris Herren. It has locations in Massachusetts and Virginia. Along with Cohen, former Alabama offensive lineman Dayne Shor announced he had spent time at the facility after entering the transfer portal in May. Shor later transferred to Connecticut.

"We've done everything we can, and we will continue to do everything we can to help all of our players across the board, whenever they have any kind of mental health issues of any sort,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in August. “I think we've been one of the programs that have had this for a long, long time, and we've only tried to develop it and make it better.”

Cohen has played in all seven of Alabama’s games this season, making seven starts at the left guard position. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman has earned a 70.0 pass-blocking grade and a 61.6 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.