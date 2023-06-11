Just mere minutes after Alabama's season-ending loss to No. 1 Wake Forest on Sunday, interim head coach Jason Jackson expressed his interest in returning to become the team's head coach next season.

"I would love to come back," Jackson said. "I love this university. I love these players and the guys that are here. I love coaching this team."

The Crimson Tide went 13-6 with Jackson at the helm which led the program to host its first regional since 2006. Alabama would go on to sweep the Tuscaloosa Regional and advance to super regionals for the first time since 2010.

"We don’t get here without him. That’s for sure," Alabama's Jim Jarvis said. "We were in a big pickle, but from the first day, he stepped up and was a perfect leader. He kept everyone on the right line and made sure everyone was aware of the goal."

With Alabama winning 13 of its last 19 games, after Brad Bohannon was dismissed amid a betting scandal, it finished with a 43-21 record the most wins in a single season since 2006. Jackson's ability to rally Alabama together despite so much off-the-field turmoil impressed baseball coaches from across the country including Boston College baseball coach Mike Gambino who said "hard not to root for" Alabama despite playing in the SEC.

Wake Forest head coach Tom Walton shared similar sentiments after the game on Sunday.

"They're an Omaha caliber club and they gave us everything we can handle and more. I hope they give (Jason Jackson) the job," Walton said. I think he’s earned it. He’s earned the opportunity to lead that program and I hope it goes his way."

Added Alabama senior Drew Williamson: "He couldn’t have done more perfect of a job, and I can say that honestly. I’ll go to war for this guy. I hope somebody will give him a shot somewhere else.

"I don’t get to make any hiring decisions, but if I did, this would be my guy."

The Crimson Tide is reportedly interested in hiring Maryland's Rob Vaughn according to sources. In his six seasons as Maryland’s head coach, Vaughn has compiled a 183-115 record, including an 84-54 mark in conference play. Before serving as the Terrapins head coach, he spent five years as an assistant with the program.

While Jackson's future is unclear with Alabama, he expressed his gratitude for being able to help the ballclub through the 2023 season.

"We’re a really good baseball team, but we’re really a great story of character and resilience," Jackson said. "I could go on and on about the players that we have, their character, how hard they work, and how they go about their business. They’ve made me a better coach, just getting to be part of it. Very proud of our team.