Alabama running back Jase McClellan suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Alabama's epic 27-24 Iron Bowl win over Auburn on Saturday.

McClellan landed awkwardly on the second play of Alabama's final drive after a run up the middle. He limped off and did not return.

In a video posted on Alabama football's Instagram McClellan can be seen on the sidelines using crutches and a walking boot on his left leg.