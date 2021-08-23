Jase McClellan continues to break out in Alabama's backfield

There’s a new name creating some buzz in Alabama’s backfield. The Crimson Tide held its second fall scrimmage over the weekend. While the workout was closed to the public, you don’t have to dig too hard to know Jase McClellan was one of the standout performers on the day.

McClellan provided flashes of his big-play ability during his freshman season last year, leading Alabama with 10.7 yards per carry while recording 245 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Playing behind Doak Walker Award winner Najee Harris as well Brian Robinson Jr., McClellan made the most of a limited workload, gaining 10 or more yards on seven of his 23 carries. Three of those touches went for 20 or more yards, including an 80-yard touchdown against Arkansas.

McClellan didn’t have one of those signature runs Saturday but did draw plenty of praise from the select few inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium for the scrimmage. One source in attendance referred to him as “a true NFL running back.” Another called the 5-foot-11, 212-pound sophomore a “downhill runner,” stating he showed strength and burst while finishing nicely on his carries. McClellan was also able to show off his receiving ability, getting himself open for a short touchdown reception from Bryce Young after the quarterback extended the play.

While no stats were released from the scrimmage, multiple sources in attendance confirmed that McClellan received plenty of carries with one stating that the sophomore appeared to be Alabama's top back on the afternoon. That’s especially encouraging considering that Nick Saban said that Saturday’s scrimmage took on more of a game-like environment as he wanted to see how younger players would do without the guidance of coaching on the field.

“This was a great opportunity for those guys to play in a game-like situation so they will be ready when the game comes,” Robinson said Monday. “It was great we went in a scrimmage that way so we have more people prepared to play in a real game. Those guys have been doing everything that they’ve been asked to do and they went out in the scrimmage and competed well. I’m excited for the growth of the younger running backs and to see what they can do in a real game.”

Robinson was also complimentary of McClellan earlier this year as the sophomore put up a similarly strong showing during spring camp. McClellan capped that off by leading all Alabama backs with 46 yards on 12 carries during the A-Day game.

“Jase has been a hard worker ever since he came in,” Robinson said during the spring. “He came in with a loaded backfield. He came in with a few guys in his same class, and he worked his tail off to kind of create himself an opportunity last year which he has done this spring.

“So the biggest thing for Jase is to keep working. With the loaded backfield that we have, as long as he keeps working, I feel like he’ll have a strong opportunity to show people what he can do this year too.”

While Robinson figures to take on the starting role in Alabama’s backfield during his fifth year with the program, McClellan also appears in line for an increased role as the Tide is expected to disperse its carries more evenly this season. Even after losing the team’s all-time leading rusher in Harris this offseason, Alabama’s running back room returns plenty of talent, including former five-star recruits Trey Sanders and Camar Wheaton as well as Roydell Williams in addition to Robinson and McClellan.

“This offense just wants to prove that we have more players who can step up and make an impact on this team,” Robinson said Monday. “With those guys leaving and going to the draft, most of us on offense use it as motivation. Playing beside those guys we saw how they went about working every day. We want to make that transition, having guys step up and playing those same type of roles.”

By all indications, McClellan appears to be one of those players to watch this season.