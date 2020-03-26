The former Crimson Tide safety took part in a roughly 20-minute question-and-answer session on ProCamps’ Facebook page Thursday afternoon, reflecting back on his Crimson Tide career with fans. Things started innocently enough until Mayden was asked what was his least favorite team to play against while at Alabama.

It’s not that orange that you can sit with. Add Jared Mayden to the list of people who don’t particularly care for the fluorescent orange adorned by the University of Tennessee.

“I’d say Tennessee, and I don’t know why. It’s probably that orange,” Mayden said. “Something about that orange, it’s nasty. Then the stadium, like playing at their stadium, the away locker room is nasty. It’s small, disgusting. The field, the stadium is shaped kind of weird. The fans is nasty.”

Mayden didn’t stop there, elaborating on his answer while hinting toward the viral YouTube clip, “I Hate Tennessee” which was uploaded in 2008 and has more than 1 million views.

“That Tennessee orange is like a different orange,” Mayden said. “It’s like a pumpkin, throw-up orange. Nasty orange.”

Mayden made sure to point out that he never lost to Tennessee during his four-year career with Alabama. In fact, he’s had plenty of individual success against the Volunteers. During last year’s 35-13 victory inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium, he had five tackles, an interception and two pass deflections. The year before, he nearly tallied a pick during the Crimson Tide’s 58-21 blowout in Neyland Stadium.

“My play never was bad against them, but as far as just playing a team, just ugh,” he said. “Ugh, we’re playing Tennessee. That’s probably the team I hated to play.”

Mayden was then asked who he thought Alabama's biggest rival was. While mentioning LSU, Auburn and Clemson, there’s just something about that orange that he still can’t stand.

“LSU, the atmosphere is good,” Mayden said. “That’s a good game. That’s a hard-fought game. Auburn, I don’t know how Auburn always beats us at home, but it’s still a good game. It’s still competitive. Clemson’s still competitive. But man that Tennessee orange, there’s nothing like that. There’s nothing like that Tennessee orange.”

